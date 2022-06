Known by customers for its wallet-friendly bread, wings, and $5 (well, $5.55) Hot-N-Ready pizza deal, Little Caesars first started in 1959 as a single family-owned operation in Michigan. The owners then franchised the brand in 1962, a decision that allowed it to grow exponentially over the following six decades. These days, Little Caesars stores are pretty much ubiquitous. With 4,181 locations across all 50 states and throughout the world, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the U.S., second only to Domino's and Pizza Hut (via QSR Magazine).

