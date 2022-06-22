ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

What is the epidemiology for hepatitis C?

Medical News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHepatitis C is a liver disease that occurs due to the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Approximately 58 million people globally have a chronic HCV infection. new HCV infections occur each year. of those with an HCV infection clear the virus from their system within 6 months and without any...

www.medicalnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
POZ

When Will HIV End?

According to Google, these are questions people frequently ask related to HIV. As two organizations working to respond to the epidemic — at both the national and global level — we are well positioned to provide answers. The simple truth is that HIV is still a global crisis that is crippling many communities both in this country and around the world.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis B#Hepatitis A#Hepatitis C Virus#Viral Hepatitis#Cdc#Hcv
Psych Centra

Methamphetamine Psychosis vs. Schizophrenia

While meth psychosis and schizophrenia can cause delusions and hallucinations, the two separate conditions have distinct differences. Psychosis is a state in which you lose touch with reality. When you’re experiencing psychosis, it can be challenging to know what’s real and what isn’t. Certain substances, such as...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
thefreshtoast.com

Binge Drinking Linked With Higher Odds Of Developing This Disease

A new study shows that the way in which drinks are consumed is more important than the number of drinks that are consumed on a weekly basis. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIH), bring drinking is defined as consuming over 5 or 4 drinks within a two-hour span, increasing their blood alcohol levels past 0.08%.
DRINKS
Nature.com

Time-series analysis of blood pressure changes after the guideline update in 2019 and the coronavirus disease pandemic in 2020 using Japanese longitudinal data

We assessed blood pressure (BP) changes during fiscal years (April to March of the following year) 2015"“2020 to clarify the effect of the state of emergency due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020. We then considered BP in 2019 separately, as the Japanese hypertension guidelines were updated in 2019. The present retrospective cohort study extracted data from 157,510 Japanese individuals aged <75 years (mean age: 50.3 years, men: 67.5%) from the annual health check-up data of the DeSC database. The trends in BP were assessed using a repeated measures linear mixed model. After adjusting for the month of health check-ups to exclude seasonal BP variation, systolic BP linearly increased during fiscal years 2015"“2018. From the value estimated by the trend in 2015"“2018, systolic BP was lower by â‰¤1"‰mmHg in fiscal year 2019 among the treated participants. Meanwhile, systolic/diastolic BP (95% confidence interval) increased by 2.11 (1.97"“2.24)/1.05 (0.96"“1.14) mmHg for untreated women (n"‰="‰43,292), 1.60 (1.51"“1.70)/1.17 (1.11"“1.24) mmHg for untreated men (n"‰="‰88,479), 1.92 (1.60"“2.23)/0.46 (0.25"“0.67) mmHg for treated women (n"‰="‰7855), and 1.00 (0.79"“1.21)/0.39 (0.25"“0.53) mmHg for treated men (n"‰="‰17,884) in fiscal year 2020. These increases remained time-dependent covariates after adjustments for age, body mass index, alcohol consumption, smoking, physical activity, and blood sampling indices. Social change due to the pandemic might have increased BP by approximately 1"“2/0.5"“1"‰mmHg. Meanwhile, only a slight decrease in BP was observed immediately after the guideline update in Japan.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

One in nine may get delayed large local reaction after Moderna vaccine

Women and individuals aged 30 to 69 years may be at higher risk for delayed large local reaction (DLLR) following the mRNA-1273 vaccine against COVID-19 (Moderna), according to a report published online June 1 in JAMA Dermatology. Toshihide Higashino, M.D., Ph.D., from National Defense Medical College in Tokyo, and colleagues...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Risk of premature death in patients with childhood immune-mediated inflammatory disease over three times greater

Patients with a pediatric onset immune-mediated inflammatory disease (pIMID) have a significantly higher risk of premature death, according to new research being presented today at the 54th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN). Whilst higher mortality was found in patients across all included...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

HIV-Related Fatigue Linked to Impaired Cognitive Function

People aging with HIV face many cognitive impacts of HIV-associated fatigue, but a study published in the journal AIDS suggests that learning ability isn’t one of them. The bad news is that learning ability and the ability to remember things from the recent past were the only cognitive skills not impacted by fatigue in this population. The data also suggest that fatigue slows cognitive processing.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

US woman who contracted STD in car awarded $5.2 mn from vehicle insurer

A US woman who contracted a sexually transmitted disease from her partner during romantic encounters in his car has been awarded $5.2 million in damages from his vehicle insurance company. In her initial settlement offer, the woman said she had contracted HPV during unprotected sexual encounters in her partner's vehicle in late 2017 despite him "having knowledge of his condition."
MISSOURI STATE
Medical News Today

Experimental treatment repairs, regenerates cells after heart attack

Researchers developed an experimental treatment that can repair and regenerate heart muscle cells following a heart attack. After a month of treatment, mouse models of a heart attack regained close to usual cardiac function. The researchers aim to test the technology on other animal models before entering clinical trials. Heart...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

Even in Modern Era, People With HIV Are at Increased Risk for Dementia

People living with HIV were 60% more likely than their HIV-negative counterparts to be diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and 2016, according to a paper published in the journal AIDS. Jennifer O. Lam, PhD, of Kaiser Permanente Northern California, and colleagues culled through medical records of Kaiser members in California,...
CALIFORNIA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy