ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kate Bush Gives Rare Interview After ‘Stranger Things’ Helps Put Her Hit Back Back On The Charts

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcG12_0gIdsNwN00
Image Credit: Shutterstock

“It’s just extraordinary,” Kate Bush said about the unexpected success of her song, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” during a rare interview on Wednesday. First released in 1985, the song has now reached the top of the UK Singles Chart, thanks to its inclusion in a pivotal scene in Stranger Things 4. “I mean, you know, it’s such a great series,” Kate said to Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour. “I thought the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it would be anything like this.”

“But it’s so exciting, and it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? I mean, the whole world’s gone mad,” said Kate. “What’s really wonderful, I think, is that this is a whole new audience who, you know, in a lot of cases, they’ve never heard of me. And I love that. The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it is, well, I think it’s very special.”

Without spoiling too much of Stranger Things 4, “Running Up That Hill” saves Max (Sadie Sink) while in the clutches of the villain Vecna. The song pulls her back from the Upside Down. “I think [The Duffer Brothers] put it in a really special place. Actually, we watched it right from the word go from the first series onwards. So, I was already familiar with the series. … and I thought, ‘what a lovely way for the song to be used,’ in such a positive way, you know, as a kind of talisman almost really, for Max, and I think it’s very touching, actually.”

'Stranger Things' Season 4 New Photos: The Hawkins Crew Unites To Defeat Vecna

During the interview, Kate also weighed in on the original meaning of “Running Up That Hill,” saying that the song was based on an idea of “a man and a woman swapping places with each other to see what it was like from the other side,” per Vulture. However, Kate said she really likes it when people “hear a song and take from it what they want.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427AM8_0gIdsNwN00
Kate Bush in 1978 (Shutterstock)

Nearly four decades after its release, “Running Up That Hill” has reached No. 1 in Kate’s native UK. It originally peaked at No. 3, but its use in Stranger Things drove it back to the top of the charts, 44 years after Kate’s last No. 1, “Wuthering Heights.” It currently sits at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, sharing the Top 10 with stars like Harry Styles, Jack Harlow, Future, Lizzo, Latto, and Bad Bunny.

Prior to chatting with BBC 4, Kate’s last interview was in 2016. She spoke with the Canadian magazine Maclean’s in support of her Before The Dawn live album. “My God, the world is continually changing,” she said when speaking about the themes of “Running Up That Hill” and the new generation. “I think in some ways it’s changing in a very positive way. You have to try and embrace it all and everyone who represents that change because it is happening. I suppose my biggest concern would be if the planet is going to be in good enough shape for the next generation to have the privileges that we’ve had.”

At the time, Vulture notes that Bush was reported for voicing support for former British Conservative prime minister Theresa May. In 2018, Kate wrote on her website how she “didn’t do any interviews” for a pair of remastered projects in hopes “that the work could speak for itself. She referred to the Maclean’s article and “very disappointed” she was “that the use of a quote out of context was timed with the release of the live album and it seemed as if the focus went onto the quote rather than the work.”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Sings About Sleeping ‘In A Liar’s Bed’ In Haunting New Song ‘Carolina’

For the first time in seven months, a brand new song from Taylor Swift is here! As fans anxiously await the next re-recorded album from Taylor, she dropped a new track called “Carolina” on June 24. The song is featured on the soundtrack for Where The Crawdads Sing and perfectly captures the haunting tone of the upcoming movie, which is a book adaptation. In the song, Taylor sings, “Oh, Carolina knows, Why for years they’ve said, That I was guilty as sin, And sleep in a liar’s bed, But the sleep comes fast, And I’ll leave no ghosts, It’s between me, the sand, and the sea, Carolina knows”.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Naomi Campbell, 52, Rocks Open Shirt With Nothing Underneath For Men’s Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell, 52, wasn’t afraid to show some skin at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The British model stepped out on June 23 for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2023 show in a fabulous, but quite revealing, outfit from the brand. Naomi’s attire included a floral-printed purple shirt that she carefully unbuttoned to show what was underneath — which was nothing. Yep, Naomi flawless rocked the wide-open top over her bare skin and breasts, which were mostly covered up by stylish shirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

‘We all expected him to die’: George Michael’s ex Kenny Goss breaks silence on singer after five years

Kenny Goss has spoken about the life and death of his ex-boyfriend George Michael, in his first interview for five years.Wham! star and solo artist Michael died from heart and liver disease in 2016, aged 53, after a long struggle with substance abuse and alcoholism.Speaking about Michael in an interview with Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show Uncensored, art dealer Goss – who was in a relationship with Michael between 1996 and 2009 – said: “We all expected him to die. I had spent so much time when we lived together, being worried about him.“Honestly, he hated the fact...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Emma Barnett
Person
Kate Bush
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Smiles While Wearing A White Crop Top 2 Weeks After Split From Michael B. Jordan: Photo

Freshly single Lori Harvey seemed to be ultra confident after her recent split from actor Michael B. Jordan. In some candid photos captured two weeks after her surprising breakup, the stunning model was seen sporting a cheeky smile on her face while she rocked an ultra cropped white tank top and trendy baggy camouflage cargo pants. She accessorized the look with some square black shades, silver hoop earrings, an assortment of bracelets, and a tiny printed purse slung over her shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

True Thompson, 4, & Stormi Webster, 4, Do The ‘Cutest Dance’ With Firefighters In New Video

True Thompson and Stormi Webster are on a mission to make sure firefighters know they’re appreciated! The famously adorable cousins, both four, take ice cream to Fire station 125 a few times a year, according to True’s mama Khloe Kardashian, 37. And their latest visit resulted in a dance video with the “brave” firefighters that’s almost too cute to handle! Khloe took to Instagram on Friday to share a post detailing their most recent visit to 125.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Bonds With Son Samuel, 10, On Snack Run: Photos

Jennifer Garner and her youngest son Samuel spent some quality time together while out and about on Saturday, June 25, 2022. In the candid photos per The Daily Mail, the 13 Going On 30 actress was seen gripping an iced beverage in her hand while sporting sleek, athletic attire. She had her hair pulled back in a casual ponytail while she also wore bright orange sneakers and carried a large white tote bag. Meanwhile, Samuel matched his mom by wearing a brightly colored baseball hat and casual clothes.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson ‘Isn’t Thrilled’ Khloe Kardashian’s Dating Again: He ‘Still Has Feelings’ For Her

Tristan Thompson, 31, isn’t a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she’s “casually” dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player “isn’t thrilled” over the idea, but understands he “doesn’t have a say in the matter” after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#The Uk Singles Chart#Bbc Radio 4#Katebushmusic#Bbc Woman
HollywoodLife

Susan Lucci, 75, Glows In Gorgeous Pink Gown At Daytime Emmys 3 Months After Death Of Husband

Susan Lucci paid tribute to her late husband Helmut Huber at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24. The iconic soap opera actress, 75, arrived at the Pasadena Convention Center to present the in memoriam segment of the gala and preceded it with an emotional speech about her partner of over 50 years, who passed away peacefully three months ago at the age of 84.
PASADENA, CA
HollywoodLife

‘Mama June: Road To Redemption’: The Family Calls Dr. Ish As June Considers Moving

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her husband, Josh, were furious when they learned June “Mama June” Shannon exposed them to COVID at Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s birthday party. The executive producers of Mama June: Road To Redemption was the one to break the news, and because of the family’s exposure to COVID, production was forced to shut down for two weeks. Pumpkin, Josh, Alana, Jessica Shannon and the kids also had to take regular COVID tests and film stuff on their own.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Claps Back At Troll Who Says Kulture, 3, Has Autism: ‘Ya’ll Have To Diagnose Her With Something’

Cardi B. proved she’s a proud mama bear that’s ready to protect her cubs at a moment’s notice. The “Bodak Yellow” singer fired back at a Twitter troll on Friday, June 24 after the online critic said her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, was autistic in a since-deleted tweet. Cardi, who shares Kulture and 9-month-old son Wave with rapper Offset, replied, “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Solange’s Son: Everything To Know About Her 17-Year-Old, Daniel

Solange Knowles has never let being the sister of superstar Beyonce cast a shadow over her, as she has gone on to have her own amazing singing career; she collected a Best R&B Performance Grammy for her song “Cranes in the Sky” in 2017. While making a name for herself in the industry, Solange also thrived as a single working mother, successfully raising her son Daniel Julez Smith Jr, who goes by the name Julez. Find out all about Solange’s only child, below!
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mary-Kate Olsen Is Seen Competing During Paris Horse Jumping Competition: Rare Photos

Mary-Kate Olsen made a rare public appearance as she participated in a horse jumping competition. The 36-year-old participated in the 8th Longines Paris Eiffel Jumping event, part of the Longines Global Champions Tour, in Paris, France on Friday, June 24. The actress turned fashion designer had a focused look on her face as she participated in the event wearing traditional equestrian attire for the competition, including beige pants, a blazer and a protective helmet.
ANIMALS
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris, 24, Rolls Her Luggage Through NYC After Dropping New Song

Paris Jackson, 24, looked like a tourist during her latest New York City outing. The daughter of the late Michael Jackson was photographed walking the busy streets of the Big Apple as she rolled silver luggage and flaunted a casual but cool outfit. It included a light-colored graphic tee that revealed one bare shoulder, black leggings, and maroon boots. She also had a gray and red plaid shirt tied around her waist and held a mustard yellow sweater in one hand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Chanel West Coast Sees Herself Marrying Boyfriend Dom Fenison: ‘I Think He’ll Do What’s Right’

Now that she’s pregnant with her first child, Chanel West Coast is ready to take the next step in her relationship with her boyfriend Dom Fenison. The 33-year-old reality star and rapper confirmed to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview that she wants to get engaged and marry her model beau — though she’s letting him take charge in those big plans. “I’m not a pushy person. So we’re just gonna let him figure that out,” Chanel told us.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Military Helmet & Uniform As Tribute To Women On Armed Forces Day: Photos

Kate Middleton bravely took to her shared Instagram account to pay tribute to those who serve, on Armed Forces Day on June 25. In the photos, which can be found here, she is seen at the Pirbright Training Academy interacting with equipment and talking to new recruits while looking as effortlessly elegant as ever. She adorned a military uniform and helmet in some snapshots, and in others, she wore all black attire while having her light brunette hair in loose curls.
POLITICS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Rocks Crop Top As She Hits The Gym After Devin Booker Split: Photo

Kendall Jenner isn’t letting her breakup from Devin Booker, 25, keep her down. Instead, she’s focusing on her fitness at the gym. The 26-year-old supermodel hit the gym on June 24 wearing black high-waisted leggings, a white cropped tank, mid-calf length white socks, and Birkenstock-style slides. She wore her brunette hair down and kept the sun out of her eyes with a black pair of shades. The recently single star also carried an off-white reusable tote, a coffee, and a large purple water bottle with her as she walked on the sidewalk.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jessie James Decker Admits She & Eric ‘Aren’t Preventing Anything’ After Revealing She Has Baby Fever

Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker share three gorgeous kids: Vivianne, 8, Eric, 6, and Forrest, 4. After a few years off, getting back on the road to tour her music and promoting her thriving clothing line Kittenish, Jessie admitted in an IG post that she was considering having another baby! “It depends on the month girl!” she laughed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. “I go through phases… this month is a ‘No.’ Next month might be a ‘Yes.'”
NFL
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
208K+
Followers
18K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy