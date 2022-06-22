ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delontae West is in Between Jobs

By micahdixon
 3 days ago
There was a video going around that showed Delontae West panhandling in the streets. A lot of fans have been concerned about the ex NBA player since he hasn’t been balling, and was a good playert hat could hold his weight.

According to TMZ Delontae West didn’t make the cut for the Big 3, now 38 years old, he mentioned that there are so many talented players he understands why he didn’t make the cut. He also said that He was a scout for a couple of NBA teams a few times. He is looking forward to working with the NBA in the future.

Keep going Delonte West were rooting for you?

Cleveland, OH
