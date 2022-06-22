ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

17-year sentence sticks for man who killed woman on porch

By ED WHITE
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15KLjE_0gIdjZ2O00
Porch Shooting FILE - Ted Wafer, of Dearborn Heights, Mich., testifies in his own defense during his second degree murder trial in Detroit on Aug. 4, 2014. Wafer, who said he feared for his life when he fatally shot a young woman on his porch in 2013, was given the same 17-year prison sentence Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at a new hearing ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court. (Clarence Tabb Jr./Detroit News via AP, File) (Clarence Tabb Jr.)

DETROIT — (AP) — A Detroit-area man who said he feared for his life when he fatally shot a young woman on his porch in 2013 was given the same 17-year prison sentence Wednesday at a new hearing ordered by the Michigan Supreme Court.

Ted Wafer was convicted of second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of Renisha McBride in Dearborn Heights.

But about halfway through Wafer's prison term, the Supreme Court in February unanimously threw out the manslaughter conviction, saying he couldn't be punished twice for the same homicide.

Wayne County Judge Dana Hathaway said the prison sentence won't change: 15 years for second-degree murder, plus two years for using a gun during a crime, which Wafer has already served. She noted that the murder sentence still was within the scoring guidelines.

Wafer, 63, gets credit for roughly eight years in custody, making him eligible for parole in 2031.

Wafer has been a “model prisoner” but the “facts remain the same," the judge said.

“You cannot murder someone for simply knocking on your door in the middle of the night. You had choices,” Hathaway said.

Wafer opened his front door and shot McBride, 19, through a screen door before dawn. He said he was awakened by pounding and feared for his life, though he didn't call police first. A jury rejected his self-defense claim.

Prosecutors speculated that McBride, who was drunk and had crashed her car hours earlier, might have been confused when she arrived on Wafer’s porch.

“I remain terribly sorry," Wafer said Wednesday.

Wafer is white and McBride was Black; some people wondered in the aftermath of the shooting whether race was a factor, likening it to the 2012 shooting of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin. But race was hardly mentioned during Wafer's trial in 2014.

“Holidays are no longer holidays because we have no joy," McBride's mother, Monica McBride, said in court. “Every day is a living nightmare that we can’t and won’t wake up from.”

___

Follow Ed White at https://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Inmate accused of murdering another inmate inside Michigan prison

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An inmate is facing charges after police say he murdered another inmate inside a Michigan prison last month. Elrick Cooper, 54, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charged Wednesday. Police said he killed an inmate inside the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township. He...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Charged With Shooting Estranged Girlfriend

(CBS DETROIT) — Prosecutors say a Detroit man accused of shooting his estranged girlfriend is facing charges. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Jayvon Moore is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felony firearm, felon in possession and felonious assault. Jayvon Moore (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 1 a.m. on June 15, police were called to a home in the 15000 block of Mark Twain in Detroit where a woman was found with a gunshot wound to her lower left leg. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment. Prosecutors say Moore allegedly fired a gun multiple times, striking the woman in the leg before fleeing. He was arrested six days later on June 21. Moore was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and given a $75,000 cash bond. A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 1 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 8. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

3-year-old found dead in freezer

DETROIT — Police in Detroit said a 3-year-old boy has been found dead in a freezer. The boy, whose identity has not been released, was found inside a freezer after they were called to perform a welfare check at a home on the city’s west side, WJBK reported.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect after gun pointed at man with baby at Detroit gas station

Detroit — A suspect police believe was captured on video pointing a gun at a man holding a small child Sunday at a west side gas station has been rrested, police said. "An arrest has been made for the aggravated assault yesterday evening at the Valero Gas Station at Hubbell/Tireman," officials said in a tweet. "The 2nd Precinct would like to thank our community for providing information which led us to taking this individual into custody."
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trayvon Martin
Boston 25 News WFXT

Detroit Zoo announces death of beloved Amur tiger

DETROIT — The Detroit Zoo announced the death of an 18-year-old Amur tiger on Thursday. Kisa, who would have turned 19 on Aug. 12, was the oldest tiger in the facility’s Devereux Tiger Forest, zoo officials wrote in a Facebook post. The tiger, who was born at the Detroit Zoo, shared a habitat with fellow tigers Nikolai and Ameliya.
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy