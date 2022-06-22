ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Coming into full bloom: Once left for dead, The International has now blossomed into a thriving club thanks in large part to its members

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqv6E_0gIdifQ500

As the season changes from spring to summer, the leaves (and allergies) make many golfers fully aware that everything is in bloom.

As another golf season commences at The International Golf Club in suburban Boston, it has become quite apparent that the club is blossoming into one of the top private clubs in the New England area.

Situated less than an hour from the downtown Boston in Bolton, The International has everything a golfer searching for a golf-intensive club could ever want – two 18-hole championship courses with marquee names attached to them, a practice facility that could turn anyone into a range rat, and white-glove service from a staff that truly enjoys catering to anyone’s needs or requests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dDxeL_0gIdifQ500

What they do not have – besides a pool, tennis courts and other amenities associated with country clubs, not private golf clubs – is the pretentiousness commonly found at many places boasting a 100-plus-year history. Established in 1901, The International instead offers a welcoming atmosphere where everyone is a friend. And like a famous Beantown bar, a place where “everyone knows your name.”

Credit that to the membership, which runs 160-plus strong and is sure to grow once the Coore & Crenshaw renovation to the Pines Course is completed next year. The world-renowned course design team is refining the Geoffrey S. Cornish/Francis Ouimet original design by re-routing some holes and allowing the land to influence the features. Coore and Crenshaw also are removing several tee boxes to help with the flow of the course and creating stunning tree-lined corridors that will test The International’s strong playing membership.

“Our job is to wed holes to the ground as we see them in a natural way,” says Crenshaw. “That’s what we attempt to do – we like to see the ground with no preconceived notions on what to do. I think we can do a fantastic job with this golf course.”

“We will study the Pines Course more as a landform in its raw state as if no golf course exists,” Coore adds. “We don’t want to view this as restoring an existing course and be too influenced by its features. The potential for interesting golf at the Pines Course is very high.”

The members eagerly await testing their golf mettle on the revamped Pines Course. The serious golfer knows the clout the Coore-Crenshaw name presents – they also know the ownership group, Escalante Golf, places a premium on its golf amenity and that the course will offer the ultimate experience.

“We’re super pumped about the Pines Course renovation and what’s to come,” says The International member, Evan McCullough. “Seeing the vision there and seeing both Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw on property makes us incredibly excited about what’s next.”

Fueling this excitement is Escalante’s continued promise of preserving the club’s 120-year legacy and reimagining the club ever since they acquired it out of bankruptcy in 2021. Part of that vision included making the club fully private and updating its infrastructure and two championship layouts. A year ago, Tripp Davis and Associates revamped the Oaks Course by enhancing the tees and bunkers on the Tom Fazio design, as well as the property’s expansive practice areas.

The Oaks Course updates have received numerous accolades and praises, even from what could be the harshest critics – the club members. And that is perhaps the biggest allure to the club and the most important pillar in Escalante’s plans for The International – building a membership that shares in the responsibility of shepherding a new era of golf at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11iz3r_0gIdifQ500

“Everyone is friendly, from the staff to the members,” McCullough adds. “With any golf club membership, you want to come to a place where you can be comfortable, happy, and be amongst people that are enjoying golf just as much as you. The vibe at The International is doing just that.”

Yes, things are blossoming quite nicely at a club once left for dead.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Katie Cherrix

Four of Boston's Superb Local Steakhouses

Food trends come and go, but America's love for thick, tender, juicy steaks is something that shows no signs of dying out. In Boston, you'll find some of the finest steakhouses in the country, serving up classic cuts like filet mignon alongside wagyu beef, fresh seafood, and tasty side dishes. If you have a hankering for red meat, here are four of the best steakhouses in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These New England boardwalks are worth a visit this summer

Nothing says summer fun like a stroll along a boardwalk. Here's a selection of boardwalks with beautiful views, great food, arcade games, and more. New England summers bring plenty of boardwalk fun. Some seaside pathways offer shops, restaurants, music, and carnival rides, while others are simply an escape into nature.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bolton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
restaurantclicks.com

Restaurants in Boston With Waterfront Views

Are you traveling to Boston soon? Don’t leave the city without visiting the best waterfront restaurants. Sample everything from decadent brunch food to high-quality steaks. Boston has something for everyone, whether you like healthy foods, vegetarian options, or gluten-free meals. Order Spanish plates, Mexican tacos, and Italian steaks, or...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Remembering BFD Lt. Steven F. Minehan 28 Years Later

On June 24‚ 1994, Lieutenant Steven F. Minehan died while conducting search and rescue operations for trapped firefighters at a waterfront warehouse 9-alarm fire in Charlestown. Steven F. Minehan was a 20 year veteran of the department assigned to Ladder 15. A year after his death, he was posthumously...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Double stabbing outside Hyde Park bar

Live Boston reports two people were stabbed outside the Cavan Cafe, 1406 Hyde Park Ave. around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday. Both victims were expected to survive.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Fazio
CBS Boston

Greasy Pole competition returns to Gloucester

GLOUCESTER – A beloved New England tradition returned for the first time since 2019.The Greasy Pole competition was held Friday in Gloucester. Men and women try to be the first to make it to the end of the 45-foot slippery pole to capture the flag at the end. The event is part of the five-day St. Peter's Fiesta which features parades, boat races and the blessing of the fleet. 
GLOUCESTER, MA
Andover Townsman

Spring Classic Car bringing over 150 classic cars to Andover

The first-ever New England Spring Classic Car show is coming to downtown Andover on Sunday, June 26. Car show curator, Wes Pettengill, who has organized a number of other car shows around Massachusetts, said he expects between 150 to 170 cars at the event. Pettengill said the event will be...
ANDOVER, MA
nshoremag.com

Some Of Our Favorite Marinas of the North Shore

On the North Shore, summer means boating, and whether you’re cruising out to Crane Beach, sailing down the Merrimack through Newburyport, or fishing in Gloucester Harbor, there are plenty of marinas with offerings and amenities for every type of mariner. Here’s our down-the-coast list of some of what the Northshore has to offer.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Course#Country Clubs#International#Coore Crenshaw#Cren
fallriverreporter.com

City of Fall River announces festivities for Fourth of July

Mayor Coogan and the City of Fall River have announced additional programming for the City of Fall River’s July Fourth fireworks display. The fireworks over the Taunton River, which will begin at approximately 9:00 p.m./9:30 p.m., will be preceded by music and food trucks at Heritage State and Bicentennial Parks.
CBS Boston

Beloved Market Basket associate with Down syndrome retires after 27 years

TEWKSBURY – Philip Donahue, a staple of Market Basket stores in Lowell and Tewksbury, is calling it a career after nearly three decades.Donahue, who has Down Syndrome, is retiring after working as an associate for 27 years, the company announced on Tuesday."You are a fine example for us all! We wish you a very happy retirement," Market Basket posted.Donahue is a Your Next Star representative of the Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress. The program works to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome and their families.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford native who lost twins to drowning accident, wins “American Chopper” contest

On January 16th, 2010, New Bedford native Paul DeMello lost his 13-month-old twins, Christian and Joshua, in a drowning accident. Joshua died that day and Christian died 3 days later and his parents had his organs donated. The following day, Christian’s liver was donated to a boy named Jose in Texas, and his kidney to 22-year-old Jillian Forgea of Florida – both were life-saving transplants.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy