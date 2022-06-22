Cafe Duro serving coffee, wine, pastries in Dallas

Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House offers The Texas 2-Step, two steaks served on top of grilled onions and topped with fried onion strings. (Courtesy Hoffbrau Steak and Grill House) Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House is projected to open Oct. 17 in Grapevine at 700 W. SH 114. Hoffbrau offers steaks,...
Salad and Go is expected to open in Lewisville. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go is expected to open a new location in Lewisville, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project detail document. The restaurant will be located at 1102 W. Main St. The drive-thru restaurant chain offers a variety of salads along with wraps, soup and breakfast items.
Chandler's Kitchen is set to open in Flower Mound in July. (Courtesy Chandler's Kitchen) Chandler’s Kitchen is expected to open July 1 in Flower Mound. It will be located at 890 Parker Square Road, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant does not have a menu yet, but it has posted photos of its steak and schnitzel to be offered on Facebook.
Renowned pianist Kenny Werner will perform jazz July 21 along with Tony Award-winning performer Betty Buckley as part of the Fort Worth Public Library’s Third Thursday Jazz Series. (Courtesy Kenny Werner) Check out these events in the coming weeks in Keller, Roanoke, Trophy Club and Fort Worth in the...
The Huffhines Recreation Center is located in Huffhines Park on Richardson's east side. (Courtesy city of Richardson) The city of Richardson announced earlier in June that it was changing the hours of its Heights and Huffhines recreation centers for the summer. Both recreation centers are now open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.
A new Firehouse Subs restaurant is being built at 901 Central Expressway, Ste. 300, Plano. Work on the 1,150-square-foot restaurant is slated to be complete in July, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant offers hot and cold sandwiches as well as salads and more. A phone number is not yet available, and an opening date has not been announced. www.firehousesubs.com.
A new Waffle House is being constructed at 4600 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. An official with the restaurant chain stated the restaurant is projected to open in October. Waffle House offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including a variety of waffles, omelets, steaks, hash browns, sandwiches and burgers. It has more than 1,900 locations in 26 states, according to its website. www.wafflehouse.com.
Awesome Times opened June 13 at 2630 Main St., Ste. 107, Highland Village. The restaurant is family-friendly and serves wings, sandwiches, teriyaki bowls and salads. In addition, it will have a consistent menu with seasonal offerings. 214-755-0958. www.awesometimestx.com.
Carnation Auto Spa is coming to 955 Davis Blvd. in Southlake by the end of July. Located where Krystal Clean Car Wash previously stood, Carnation Auto Spa will offer a drive-thru car wash with self-serve or full-service vacuum and detail services. Carnation Auto Spa is regionally operated with 16 locations...
Fizz, a new all-day bar and restaurant concept, opened May 27 at 3310 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 115, Plano. Fizz offers coffee service beginning at 7 a.m. before transitioning into a lounge with drinks and music in the evenings, according to a news release from the business. The eatery is equipped with two full-service bars, one that wraps around the 3,500-square-foot interior and a second on its 1,200-square-foot patio.
Crumbl Cookies is scheduled to open in Lewisville, but an official opening date was not available. The bakery will be located at 4770 SH 121, Ste. 155, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project detail document. Crumbl Cookies has a location open in Flower Mound. The company offers a rotating menu of cookies. www.crumblcookies.com.
Activate Games is slated to open a new location on West Plano Parkway in Plano. (Courtesy Nate Jarnagin) Activate Games plans to open a location in The Shops at Preston Parkway in Plano. Activate offers high-tech games that test participants’ physical and mental agility, according to the business’s website. A listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows that more than $886,000 in renovation work is slated to be done to Activate’s future location at 5013 W. Plano Parkway between July and the end of September. An opening date has not been announced. https://activate.games.
On-Site PC Services, which is constructing a new office in Roanoke, offers computer support and services. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On-Site PC Services will be constructing a one-story building at 800 Cannon Parkway in Roanoke, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The company offers commercial and residential computer support and services. Another office is located in Southlake. Work on the Roanoke location is set to be completed on Jan. 1, 2023, according to the TDLR. 817-306-6106 (Southlake location). http://ospcservices.com.
The Outlook at Windhaven, a new senior living center coming to Plano, is scheduled to open sometime in 2024. (Rendering courtesy The Outlook at Windhaven) The Outlook at Windhaven, a senior living center, has begun construction on its new Plano location, according to a June 23 company release. It will...
Construction on MP Materials’ new magnet manufacturing facility in the Alliance area began on April 21, and Matt Sloustcher, MP Materials’ senior vice president of communications and policy, said it will be completed in late 2023. (Rendering courtesy MP Materials) MP Materials Corp. broke ground this spring on...
Design on two Frisco trails will begin soon after approval from City Council. The council approved professional agreements June 21 between the city and two architecture firms for the design of two recreational areas: Davis Park and Trail and Independence Trail. Studio TLA, an Ontario, Canada-based firm, will design Davis...
The Grapevine Brownstones project will be located at 218 E. Dallas Road in Grapevine. (Rendering courtesy NuCiti Capital Partners) A luxury townhome project called the Grapevine Brownstones is set to break ground in the coming weeks. The land has been purchased, and crews are set to break ground in late...
Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
Italian restaurant Caffe Baonecci is planning to open on June 20 at 7151 Preston Road, Ste. 451D, Frisco. Menu items include pastas, salads, pizzas and traditional Italian desserts. The restaurant is accepting reservations via OpenTable and by phone. 469-473-4080. www.caffebaonecci.com.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza is opening a location at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, Lewisville, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is a pizzeria chain that has expanded into Texas this year. In addition to pizza, Mountain Mike’s offers wings, sandwiches and salads. Work on the Lewisville location is set to be completed Dec. 12.
