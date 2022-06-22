ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cafe Duro serving coffee, wine, pastries in Dallas

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cafe Duro opened in May at 2804 Greenville Ave., Dallas. The new...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Salad and Go to open in Lewisville

Salad and Go is expected to open in Lewisville. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go is expected to open a new location in Lewisville, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project detail document. The restaurant will be located at 1102 W. Main St. The drive-thru restaurant chain offers a variety of salads along with wraps, soup and breakfast items.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Chandler’s Kitchen to open in Flower Mound

Chandler's Kitchen is set to open in Flower Mound in July. (Courtesy Chandler's Kitchen) Chandler’s Kitchen is expected to open July 1 in Flower Mound. It will be located at 890 Parker Square Road, according to its Facebook page. The restaurant does not have a menu yet, but it has posted photos of its steak and schnitzel to be offered on Facebook.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson expands hours at Heights, Huffhines recreation centers

The Huffhines Recreation Center is located in Huffhines Park on Richardson's east side. (Courtesy city of Richardson) The city of Richardson announced earlier in June that it was changing the hours of its Heights and Huffhines recreation centers for the summer. Both recreation centers are now open 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Firehouse Subs slated to open new restaurant in Plano

A new Firehouse Subs restaurant is being built at 901 Central Expressway, Ste. 300, Plano. Work on the 1,150-square-foot restaurant is slated to be complete in July, according to a listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The restaurant offers hot and cold sandwiches as well as salads and more. A phone number is not yet available, and an opening date has not been announced. www.firehousesubs.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Waffle House restaurant is under construction in north Fort Worth

A new Waffle House is being constructed at 4600 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth. An official with the restaurant chain stated the restaurant is projected to open in October. Waffle House offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including a variety of waffles, omelets, steaks, hash browns, sandwiches and burgers. It has more than 1,900 locations in 26 states, according to its website. www.wafflehouse.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Awesome Times opens in Highland Village

Awesome Times opened June 13 at 2630 Main St., Ste. 107, Highland Village. The restaurant is family-friendly and serves wings, sandwiches, teriyaki bowls and salads. In addition, it will have a consistent menu with seasonal offerings. 214-755-0258. www.awesometimestx.com. Samantha Douty joined Community Impact Newspaper in 2021 as the Lewisville/ Flower...
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

All-day bar, restaurant Fizz now open in West Plano Village development

Fizz, a new all-day bar and restaurant concept, opened May 27 at 3310 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 115, Plano. Fizz offers coffee service beginning at 7 a.m. before transitioning into a lounge with drinks and music in the evenings, according to a news release from the business. The eatery is equipped with two full-service bars, one that wraps around the 3,500-square-foot interior and a second on its 1,200-square-foot patio.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Crumbl Cookies to open in Lewisville

Crumbl Cookies is scheduled to open in Lewisville, but an official opening date was not available. The bakery will be located at 4770 SH 121, Ste. 155, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project detail document. Crumbl Cookies has a location open in Flower Mound. The company offers a rotating menu of cookies. www.crumblcookies.com.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Activate Games to open in The Shops at Preston Parkway in Plano

Activate Games is slated to open a new location on West Plano Parkway in Plano. (Courtesy Nate Jarnagin) Activate Games plans to open a location in The Shops at Preston Parkway in Plano. Activate offers high-tech games that test participants’ physical and mental agility, according to the business’s website. A listing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation shows that more than $886,000 in renovation work is slated to be done to Activate’s future location at 5013 W. Plano Parkway between July and the end of September. An opening date has not been announced. https://activate.games.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

On-Site PC Services to construct new office in Roanoke

On-Site PC Services, which is constructing a new office in Roanoke, offers computer support and services. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) On-Site PC Services will be constructing a one-story building at 800 Cannon Parkway in Roanoke, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The company offers commercial and residential computer support and services. Another office is located in Southlake. Work on the Roanoke location is set to be completed on Jan. 1, 2023, according to the TDLR. 817-306-6106 (Southlake location). http://ospcservices.com.
ROANOKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the 6 newest restaurants coming to Frisco

Foodies can look forward to six new restaurants coming to Frisco. Denver-based Chicken restaurant Birdcall is coming to Frisco at 5350 Preston Road. The company is opening in a space formerly occupied by Taco Cabana, which closed in January 2020, according to a previous Community Impact Newspaper report. The 2,800-square-foot Birdcall location in the Preston Lebanon Crossing is a part of its expansion into the Dallas market with locations confirmed in Plano at Willow Bend, Frisco and Lakeridge near The Colony. The company, which was founded in Colorado in 2016, plans to renovate the building to fit its brand. Birdcall serves chicken sandwiches, salads and tenders all made from natural ingredients. Birdcall did not provide an expected opening date of the Frisco location, but according to a permit registered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, construction of the restaurant is slated for completion in October. www.eatbirdcall.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mountain Mike's Pizza to open Lewisville location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza is opening a location at 4740 SH 121, Ste. 900, Lewisville, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project document. Mountain Mike’s Pizza is a pizzeria chain that has expanded into Texas this year. In addition to pizza, Mountain Mike’s offers wings, sandwiches and salads. Work on the Lewisville location is set to be completed Dec. 12.
LEWISVILLE, TX
