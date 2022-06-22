Visalia Economic Development Corporation sets 2022 meeting

FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville Unified and its teachers have reached an agreement for the upcoming school year after months of an extremely bitter and public labor dispute. The district and the Farmersville Teachers Association (FTA) had reached an impasse in negotiations on May 5 after the two sides were unable to agree on a salary increase. Farmersville issued its “last, best and final offer” to the FTA on March 30. The offer included a 4% raise, a fully funded health care plan, and an increase of $10 to their hourly rate. The offer also included a $4,000 one-time stipend for concurrent instruction for the 2022-23 school year in addition to a $4,000 stipend for the 2021-22 year through a separate memorandum of understanding (MOU).

