Visalia, CA

Visalia Economic Development Corporation sets 2022 meeting

By Contributed Report
Hanford Sentinel
 3 days ago

The Visalia Economic Development Corporation will hold its annual meeting at the Wyndham Hotel, starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20. The event will feature an overview of the VEDC’s activities for the year, presented by current chair of the Board Lisa Walsh of Hydrite Chemical...

hanfordsentinel.com

thesungazette.com

Tulare entrepreneur to heighten downtown experience

TULARE – Another piece of the Tulare downtown rehabilitation puzzle is falling into place as a taproom with residential living spaces and a possible rooftop bar is in the works. On June 22, Tulare’s site plan review committee approved plans for a rooftop patio on the old Toledo Jewelers...
TULARE, CA
clovisroundup.com

Smittcamp Testifies at House Ag Committee Hearing

Wawona Frozen Foods President and CEO, Bill Smittcamp testified at the U.S. House of Representatives to urge Congress to ensure frozen foods are included and promoted in nutrition programs in the crafting of the 2023 farm bill on Tuesday, June 14. Wawona Frozen Foods specializes in growing and freezing fresh...
CLOVIS, CA
Visalia, CA
Visalia, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Fresno, CA
Visalia, CA
sjvsun.com

Hanford officials warn residents, businesses to cut back water use

In an effort to do their part in water conservation, the City of Hanford is doubling down its warnings to residents and businesses of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most recent drought orders along with the city’s own drought response measures. Hitting the driest months in the last several years...
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

City of Visalia begins downtown rehabilitation project

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Visalia will begin the Downtown Streetlight and Pavement Rehabilitation project at the end of the month. “We’ve been very supportive of it,” said Steve Nelsen, Visalia’s Mayor. “I applaud the council we hit a moment of time where do...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

California dairy industry crowns new princess

On Friday, June 10 Madison Andrade of Visalia was crowned the 2022 Dairy Princess and will represent the entire dairy industry of District 5 South. The district includes Tulare, Inyo and Mono counties. Madison will play an important role for the California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB) on their communications services team by meeting community relations objectives.
VISALIA, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Summer acting and improv classes available | HMTC This Week

HMTC is offering a Summer Improv and Acting Workshop for Kids, ages 11-15. Students in this workshop will learn improv and acting skills in a nurturing and fun environment. This workshop will occur July 25-29 at the theater in Hanford. This workshop is a good opportunity to experience the performing...
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

VUSD staff rejoiced in LGBTQ+ pride proclamation

VISALIA – LGBTQ+ students and staff can finally take solace after the Visalia Unified School District passed a resolution acknowledging June as Pride month. The significance of the vote is even more symbolic following last year’s resignation of Chris Pope. The VUSD Board of Trustees adopted the resolution...
VISALIA, CA
thesungazette.com

Farmersville Unified, teachers union settle labor dispute

FARMERSVILLE – Farmersville Unified and its teachers have reached an agreement for the upcoming school year after months of an extremely bitter and public labor dispute. The district and the Farmersville Teachers Association (FTA) had reached an impasse in negotiations on May 5 after the two sides were unable to agree on a salary increase. Farmersville issued its “last, best and final offer” to the FTA on March 30. The offer included a 4% raise, a fully funded health care plan, and an increase of $10 to their hourly rate. The offer also included a $4,000 one-time stipend for concurrent instruction for the 2022-23 school year in addition to a $4,000 stipend for the 2021-22 year through a separate memorandum of understanding (MOU).
FARMERSVILLE, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Pride Event, Drag Show at Zoo Sold Out. Water Tower Gets Rainbow Treatment

Despite protests led by Fresno area conservatives and Christian pastors, an LGBTQ Pride event at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo has “reached capacity,” organizers say. A drag queen performance is among the scheduled activities at the after-hours function. The program, along with the raising of the Pride flag at Fresno City Hall earlier this week, prompted criticism from some religious and political leaders.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Gary Keith Attebery

Gary Keith Attebery (aka Coach or Mr. Attebery) passed away on June 6, 2022 at the age of 72. He was born in Fullerton, California to Barbara Jean Murphy Attebery and Roland Keith Attebery on October 13, 1949. Gary lived in Fullerton until 1960 when he and his family moved...
HANFORD, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/13 – 06/19/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 13, 2022. 01:22— Fabian...
PASO ROBLES, CA

