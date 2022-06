Most of Georgia is what is considered abnormally dry. Without rainfall in the coming weeks, drought conditions may worsen. The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) is updated each Thursday to show the location and intensity of drought across the country. This map shows drought conditions across Georgia using a five-category system, from Abnormally Dry (D0) conditions to Exceptional Drought (D4). The USDM is a joint effort of the National Drought Mitigation Center, USDA, and NOAA. Learn more. https://www.drought.gov/states/georgia.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO