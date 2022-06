Tonight, Kentucky will likely land a commitment from five-star guard Robert Dillingham, the No. 3 prospect in the 2023 class per the On3 rankings. That’s great news in itself, but also because the Cats seem to be fading when it comes to another top-three 2023 recruit. On3’s Jamie Shaw shared today that he’s hearing Wagner to Louisville has been a done deal for a few weeks, due in large part to the family’s relationship with head coach Kenny Payne. Payne hired Milt Wagner, DJ’s grandfather, as the program’s director of player development and alumni relations last month.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 22 HOURS AGO