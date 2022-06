We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Both my sister (Vanessa) and I (Farah) spend a lot of time in Brooklyn and we always had plans to one day buy back into our community. During the summer of 2021, we knew it was time to purchase a condo and we started searching for new developments on StreetEasy. We quickly spotted this lovely studio in Brooklyn and booked an appointment immediately. The moment we walked into the apartment we knew right away this was the one and we put in an offer the same day! It was the perfect space with a little balcony. The apartment is located on a charming block and it is just a few blocks away from public transportation, restaurants, and cafes. As of now, we’ve decided to make our home available to travelers, such as travel nurses and/or med students who are looking for a modern home to stay in as a short-term rental during their assignments. However, we will always use our condo as a pied-à-terre during the summer!

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO