The 14 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Seoul

On the heels of an unfavorable profile in Bloomberg, local private-equity firm CIM Group is again in the news. This time, The New Yorker’s Anna Wiener is connecting the dots between the large developer and artisanal bakery Tartine. (Tartine’s founders, Elisabeth Prueitt and Chad Robertson, “are reluctant to talk about the company’s exact relationship with CIM,” according to the New Yorker story.) The private equity group, which manages about 30 billion dollars in assets, invested in Tartine’s cafe and bakery business, including five locations in Los Angeles (Silver Lake, Pasadena, West Adams, West Hollywood, Santa Monica). Some Tartine outlets are situated in a CIM-affiliated property; Jillian Ressler, the daughter of CIM’s founder Richard Ressler, is Tartine’s vice president of brand.
