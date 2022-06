The Kinston City Council passed the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget Tuesday evening. The budget included increased salaries for the mayor and the city council and funding to increase the hourly rate of part-time city employees. This was the third year in a row the council attempted to give themselves increased salaries. Council member Robbie Swinson voted against the increased mayor and council salaries both times it came for a vote Tuesday.

KINSTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO