Fort Lauderdale, FL

TPG to acquire remaining stake in Convey Health, shares surge

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Private equity firm TPG Inc agreed to acquire all the outstanding shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings it does not already own, in an all-cash transaction announced on Tuesday. TPG, which currently owns about 75%...

Business
#Tpg#Enterprise Value#Tpg Inc#Convey Health#New Mountain Capital#Medicare#Medicaid
