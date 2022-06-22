Groundbreaking Ceremony Held In London For McAlister’s Deli

Clay County Public Schools officials approved a police force for the school district. Superintendent of Schools, William Sexton, said the Board of Education voted to approve the force. He said it passed unanimously. The recent passing of HB 63 requires each school district across Kentucky to have a school resource officer (SRO) at every school by August 1. Sexton said his district needs 10 officers and they’re now working on funding, timeline and finding qualified personnel. He said the Board of Education is committed to the safety of its students. Sexton added people have already applied for the positions. You can find the application here.

CLAY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO