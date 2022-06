Strike a pose! Britney Spears took to Instagram alongside her hunky hubby, Sam Asghari, to remind her followers to keep their heads up and not to be afraid to take chances."Hey y’all … remember me 🖕🏻🖕🏻💄💄 ???" she captioned a video on Instagram. "GOD BLESS YOU ALL !!! BE STRONG AND LET YOUR HEART TAKE FLIGHT 🎀🎀🤧💋💋 … psss another excursion !!!" The clip opened up with the words, "Heaven won't take me and Hell's afraid I'll take over," before switching to video of the "Baby, One More Time" singer in front of a mirror. Spears rocked a figure-hugging, short,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO