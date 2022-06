If you're looking for an LGBT-friendly bar in Philadelphia, look no further than Bob & Barbara's Lounge. This bar features entertainment, live music, and Philly's longest-running drag show. They're open late, so you can come whenever you want and don't have to worry about a cover charge. Whether you're looking to enjoy a great drag show or want to enjoy karaoke, you'll find the perfect place here. Drag queens are often featured throughout the night, from local talent to national contestants on the television show "RuPaul's Drag Race." Many venues have story times featuring drag queens as the performers.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO