Florida State

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted on wire fraud charges

 3 days ago

Andrew Gillum, a once-rising Democratic star who nearly won a 2018 race for Florida governor, was indicted on Wednesday along with a close political ally on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements. Gillum pleaded not guilty during a brief appearance at the United States Courthouse in...

Thank the FBI for taking down corruption-charged Andrew Gillum

Wednesday delivered a political earthquake with the Department of Justice 's indictment of Andrew Gillum on a raft of federal charges relating to political corruption. If you recognize that name, you should. Until recently, the 42-year-old Gillum was described by many in the media as one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars. The African American politician served as mayor of Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, from 2014 to 2018, then narrowly lost the governor’s race to Ron DeSantis . It was close: Gillum lost by less than Stacey Abrams did in neighboring Georgia in 2018, and his political star kept rising despite his defeat. Talk of Gillum’s bright future leading to the White House was commonly discussed in elite liberal circles, at least until photos emerged in March 2020 of the former mayor, a married father, passed out naked after a drug binge with other men, including a gay escort.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Andrew Gillum charged with conspiracy, wire fraud

Florida’s former Democratic candidate for governor, Andrew Gillum, is now facing an indictment on campaign fraud charges. On June 22, a federal grand jury turned in a 21-count indictment against Gillum and a former campaign adviser, Sharon Letterman-Hicks. The indictment says between 2016 and 2019, Gillum and Lettman-Hicks unlawfully channeled campaign funds to a company owned by her. Lettman-Hicks then forwarded the funds to Gillum for his personal use and disguised them as payroll disbursements.
Andrew Gillum is only the latest Democratic star our media just forgot about

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was once glorified by much of the media as a rising star. Now, like the disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti , the media has developed amnesia about its affections for Gillum. This saga is another reminder that when it comes to the incestuous relationship between...
