Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum indicted on wire fraud charges

Wednesday delivered a political earthquake with the Department of Justice 's indictment of Andrew Gillum on a raft of federal charges relating to political corruption. If you recognize that name, you should. Until recently, the 42-year-old Gillum was described by many in the media as one of the Democratic Party’s rising stars. The African American politician served as mayor of Tallahassee, Florida’s capital, from 2014 to 2018, then narrowly lost the governor’s race to Ron DeSantis . It was close: Gillum lost by less than Stacey Abrams did in neighboring Georgia in 2018, and his political star kept rising despite his defeat. Talk of Gillum’s bright future leading to the White House was commonly discussed in elite liberal circles, at least until photos emerged in March 2020 of the former mayor, a married father, passed out naked after a drug binge with other men, including a gay escort.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO