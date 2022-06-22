Omaha Couple Living A Nightmare

A couple from Kansas recently went to Las Vegas on vacation, and left their dog Dexter at a kennel. Then they got an alert from their doorbell cam after he broke out by scaling a six-foot fence and found his way back to their home two miles away. They talked to him over the speaker while someone at the kennel drove and got him. They say he’s really smart, sometimes too smart for his own good.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO