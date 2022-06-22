Judge lowers bond for man accused of punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person is in serious condition after a shooting on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Hancock Street. According to LMPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 12:30p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on scene and they located a male with gunshot wounds. The victim was found near the intersection of Shelby and Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO