Judge lowers bond for man accused of punching Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A Jefferson Circuit Court judge has upheld the termination of former Louisville Metro Detective Joshua Jaynes, who was fired for being untruthful in a search warrant used to raid Breonna Taylor’s home. Judge Mitch Perry’s June 22 ruling comes about ten days after hearing...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition following a reported shooting in downtown Louisville. The Louisville Metro Police Department said around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were responding to a report of a shooting on East Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Hancock Street. When police arrived, they found...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Protests are planned in Louisville following the Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. The Louisville Metro Police Department says it will respond to these protests if necessary...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LOUISVILLE, Ky.) -- A Kentucky pediatrician was charged in a plot she allegedly conceived to kill her ex-husband and gain sole custody of her children, according to court documents unsealed by the Justice Department. According to the criminal complaint, Dr. Stephanie Russell, 52, asked an undercover...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An attorney for the suspect accused of shooting a 40-year-old man to death said police didn't have to look far for the surveillance camera that ultimately incriminated him. Attorney Keith Kamenish said his client pointed it out to police himself. Gregory Bell, 47, appeared before a...
This weekend Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was randomly punched in the chest at Fourth Street Live. I'm glad he's doing okay and hope the person who hit him is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Assaulting someone is unacceptable, and the circumstances are disappointing. It's not a good...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says they have arrested a suspect in the shooting that sent a man to the hospital early Thursday morning. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says officers arrested Charvontae Reed, 21, Thursday morning without incident. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on June 23, according to a...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County on Wednesday. According to the coroner's office, 46-year-old Purnell Maddox of Louisville died from gunshot wounds. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said Thursday that Maddox was found dead...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have charged a convicted felon with the shooting death of a man that was recorded on a video doorbell. Gregory Lynn Bell, 47, of Louisville, is charged with murder, tampering with evidence and being a felon in possession of a gun. Bell is...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after a motorcycle accident late Friday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just after 10:30 p.m. near Middletown when LMPD Eighth Division officers responded to a report of a motorcycle crashing at the interchange of the Gene Snyder Freeway and Interstate 64.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Frankfort Police Department responded to a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. According to officials, the shooting was near the Tractor Supply store on Arrowhead Ct. Police arrived on the scene shortly after 1:00 AM, where they found a deceased white male in his early forties.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former PRP High School basketball star is dead after being shot near Buechel early Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police say that 34-year-old Vincent Crutcher was shot in the 4000 block of Heatherview Road near Breckinridge Lane around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. Crutcher...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 46-year-old man found shot and killed inside a south Louisville home on Wednesday afternoon. Purnell Maddox was found dead around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday after Louisville Metro police officers were called to a home on the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
