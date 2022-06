BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Despite higher fuel prices, the Minnesota Trucking Association doesn’t support President Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday. President John Hauslauden said, “We’ve worked very hard as an industry to develop sustainable predictable funding for roads and frankly, all this is going to do is take money away from roads or is going to increase deficit spending to somehow backfill the need.”

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO