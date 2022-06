HBO Max delivers exciting new titles each month, and July is no different. The streamer is giving us plenty to look forward to this month, aside from barbecues and beach days. In thrilling news for Nathan for You fans, Nathan Fielder is returning to TV. While he’s not dropping a new season of his cult favorite show, he’s giving us something even better with an entirely new series titled The Rehearsal, which is precisely what it sounds like. Starting July 15, you can watch Fielder help people practice for some of their biggest life events before they actually happen.

