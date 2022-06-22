The Artists of ‘Love, Death & Robots’: 6 of The Unsung Heroes Behind The Netflix Animated Series

On February 2, 2009, something new arrived on Logo TV: a show hosted by RuPaul, a drag queen who enjoyed some mainstream success in the 90s but faced career setbacks in the 00s. The show, called RuPaul’s Drag Race, was a drag competition that iterated on America’s Next Top Model, putting nine drag queens through various challenges to determine America’s Next Drag Superstar. One episode, the queens would design an outfit with material from a dollar store; another episode, they would give female MMA fighters a makeover. On the whole, it was a modest affair: the production budget was not particularly high, and it was shot with a gauzy filter that made it look like the camera lens was smeared with Vaseline. When BeBe Zahara Benet was announced as the show’s first-ever winner, she won $20,000 in cash, $5,000 in makeup, and an ad campaign for a designer eyeglass company.
