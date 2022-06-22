ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Artists of ‘Love, Death & Robots’: 6 of The Unsung Heroes Behind The Netflix Animated Series

By Emilio Gabriel Lapitan
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the series’ critical acclaim, the artists behind Love, Death & Robots remain relatively unknown. The third season of the animated anthology has arrived and is shaping to be one of the most exciting additions to Netflix’s roster this year. Some of the minds behind the animated...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Ghosts' Season 2 Sets Summer Release Date at CBS

CBS's hit new comedy Ghosts has set the release date for its highly anticipated second season. The BBC One adaptation spooked up quite the following after its first season drew eight million viewers, the second most of any sitcom on the network, along with high praise from critics and audiences alike, thus earning itself a second outing back in January without question. Season 2 returns to haunt the network's comedy slate starting on Thursday, September 29 in a new 8:30 p.m. time slot.
TV SERIES
Collider

Dennis Quaid, David Thewlis, and Josh Hutcherson Join 'Littlemouth' Sci-Thriller

Today, Deadline revealed that the Jonathan Sobol-directed feature, Littlemouth, has set its main cast - and they’re not messing around. The star-studded lineup includes Dennis Quaid (Midway), Isabelle Fuhrman (The Novice), David Thewlis (Fargo), Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games franchise), and Kiera Allen (The Good Doctor). Sobol also penned the sci-fi thriller which will tell the story of a genius computer scientist (Fuhrman), who has been hired by a tech billionaire (Quaid) to work on a world-altering project. The catch? If the team can’t pull it off, the stakes may be gravely dangerous. Productivity Media and Darius films are backing the project with Nicholas Tabarrok (Defendor, Stockholm) serving as a producer alongside Productivity Media’s William G. Santor (Four Good Days) and Doug Murray (Unplugging).
MOVIES
Collider

'Mind Over Murder' and the Dangers of Looking for Hero Figures in True Crime

The newest HBO true crime docuseries of the many such works on the platform, Mind Over Murder, is a story that stands apart from all that has come before it. This is because series director Nanfu Wang, whose prior documentary work is also all worth checking out, sets out to challenge the conventions of the genre. Even as someone who is quite fascinated with said genre and the stories to be found within it, it has been long overdue for a more critical eye. As we have seen a tsunami of true-crime series seemingly take over all of the streaming platforms, many have fallen into rather predictable patterns that fail to find anything new or interesting in what they uncover. More often built around superficial drama than delving into the darker aspects of our world, they all feel increasingly interchangeable as they lack any actually incisive insights. Wang eschews such sensation to settle on uncovering something that is both more somber and honest, making for a refreshingly reflective work that takes her typical rigor for her subjects into the heart of the genre. The result is one that, among many things, calls into question whether there are actual hero figures to be found in true crime.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
Person
John Scalzi
Collider

'In the Dark' and the Addictive Nature of the Downward Spiral

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for In the Dark. In today’s ever-changing entertainment landscape, The CW firmly holds its long-standing ground as the network where the scripts are dialogue-heavy, the special effects are sparse, and there is nary a cut to commercial that doesn’t feel urgently suspenseful. This formulaic yet undoubtedly effective writing style is used to its utmost advantage with In the Dark, currently airing its fourth and final season. A completely serialized CW drama taking after the complex, series-long payoffs and plot twists that made up the early 2000s UPN/WB hit Veronica Mars¸ In the Dark is a prime example of a downward spiral narrative that repeatedly tortures its characters with unfortunate coincidences and unfairly devastating consequences.
TV SERIES
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. PremierePhotos from 'The Terminal List' PremiereEvan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson and More at 'Westworld' Season...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Madly Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman’ to Hit Shelves This Fall

The late, great Alan Rickman, the actor who captured the attention of audiences both on the big screen and on stage, left us with an extensive film catalog of his work. From the Harry Potter series to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves to his turn as the goatee wearing terrorist Hans Gruber in Die Hard, remembering Rickman can be as easy as turning on your television (or booting up Netflix on your laptop).
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Animated Films#Art
Collider

Alia Shawkat Steals the Show in 'The Old Man,' Rivaling Star Jeff Bridges

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Old Man Episode 3. Continuing to prove that it is one of the better new series out there, The Old Man is the type of show you can watch just to get to see acclaimed actors chew up every line of dialogue they get. It is built around the solid foundation of having an old agent, played by iconic actor Jeff Bridges, though is further bolstered by the strength of its supporting cast. This can be seen in the first two episodes when Bridges has gone toe to toe with the also stellar John Lithgow. The show is at its most tense when the two are just having phone conversations with each other, which adds a deeper tension to the story. It doesn't even need them to share a room to completely capture our attention. However, the most recent phone call, in the third episode, shows there is another crucial member of the cast. We couldn’t give full praise to her in our review as much of what makes her so good would be a spoiler. Now that the episode has been released into the world, it is high time to acknowledge this powerhouse performance.
MOVIES
Collider

'House of the Dragon' Funko Pops Feature Major Targaryen Players

HBO Max’s upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of Dragon has got its own Funko Pops. The set features figures for Princess Rhaenyra, King Viserys, Lady Alicent Hightower, Prince Daemon, Ser Otto Hightower, and Lord Corlys Velaryon. Along with the major players of the series, fans can also have...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

It's Time to Admit That Sid Did Nothing Wrong in 'Toy Story'

With the release of the Buzz Lightyear spin-off, Lightyear, it's a perfect time to reminisce on what made Toy Story such a beloved classic. With most animated movies utilizing computer-generated imagery, it's easy to forget that Pixar's Toy Story was the first to do it. CGI wasn't exactly a new idea in 1995, but Toy Story was the first feature-length film to be made entirely using computer animation. Part of its success is due to its story concept. It was much easier for audiences to engage with CGI when it was being used to animate something outlandish, like talking toys. And because every great story needs a great villain, what greater antagonist could there be for a band of toys than Sid Phillips (Erik von Detten), a kid who plays with his toys way too rough? Here's the thing about Sid, though: he never actually did anything all that villainous.
MOVIES
Collider

John Carpenter's 'The Thing' Makes Surprising Box Office Reappearance

Nothing speaks to a film's cultural impact quite like making the box office top ten four decades after first releasing to theaters. The enduring passion that fans have for John Carpenter's 1982 horror classic The Thing has achieved just that after its forty-year anniversary re-release with Fathom on June 19. Despite all complications, and the re-release taking place on a Sunday, The Thing snagged the ninth spot in the box office reports at $500K.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

‘Elvis’ Dances to $30 Million Box Office Debut, Battles 'Top Gun: Maverick' For Top Spot

Warner Bros’ adult-skewing Elvis Presley biopic Elvis will battle holdover hit Top Gun: Maverick for the number one spot this weekend, with both films headed towards an estimated $30 million finish. Directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis made $12.7 on its first Friday, including $3.5 million from Thursday previews.
MOVIES
Collider

Baz Luhrmann on ‘Elvis’, His 4-Hour Cut, and If Fans Will Ever See It

With Elvis now playing in theaters around the world, I recently got to speak with writer-director Baz Luhrmann about making the biopic. As you’ve seen in the trailers, Elvis is about the complicated relationship between Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks) and Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). The film tells Elvis’ story from Parker’s point of view, and it spans over two decades and includes Presley’s rise to fame against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Best Book-Adapted Miniseries of the 2020s — So Far

Many people enjoy reading but don't have enough time to read all the books published each year. That's when movie adaptations come into play, saving readers time and allowing them to readily immerse themselves in the setting, albeit not all adaptations are perfect. A book can be converted into a...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Fairytales, Fanfiction, and Farewells

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Season 1 Episode 8, "The Elysian Kingdom," is without a doubt one of the best episodes of the entire franchise. From the bottom to the top "The Elysian Kingdom" is filled with stunning visuals, quite a few jokes, and a deeply emotional journey. What begins as a campy episode dripping with magic and mayhem becomes a moving tale of love, autonomy, and hope. We open the episode with Doctor M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) reading his daughter Rukiya (Sage Arrindell) her favorite fairytale — the one she's heard a hundred times. She tells her dad she hates the way the story ends and wishes she could change it so that the huntress teams up with the knight to save the king — he tells her maybe someday she can write her own ending.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Where the Crawdads Sing': Taylor Swift Releases "Carolina" Track and Lyric Video

Rejoice Swifties and Where the Crawdads Sing-heads alike! Superstar musician Taylor Swift has released her new single "Carolina" which was written for the film. Initially teased in the film's first trailer back in March, the song is available to listen to in its entirety now on YouTube and just about every major music platform.
MUSIC
Collider

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Is a Blessing, but It Shouldn't Define Drag

On February 2, 2009, something new arrived on Logo TV: a show hosted by RuPaul, a drag queen who enjoyed some mainstream success in the 90s but faced career setbacks in the 00s. The show, called RuPaul’s Drag Race, was a drag competition that iterated on America’s Next Top Model, putting nine drag queens through various challenges to determine America’s Next Drag Superstar. One episode, the queens would design an outfit with material from a dollar store; another episode, they would give female MMA fighters a makeover. On the whole, it was a modest affair: the production budget was not particularly high, and it was shot with a gauzy filter that made it look like the camera lens was smeared with Vaseline. When BeBe Zahara Benet was announced as the show’s first-ever winner, she won $20,000 in cash, $5,000 in makeup, and an ad campaign for a designer eyeglass company.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

10 Things You Need to Know Before You See 'Elvis'

With the world gearing up for the premiere of the new musical drama Elvis starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, there are a lot of behind-the-scenes tidbits about this film fans can't help falling in love with. From cast facts to set secrets to who almost scored the role of...
MOVIES
Collider

All the Upcoming 'Game of Thrones Spinoffs' in Development at HBO (Other than 'House of the Dragon')

Game of Thrones ended its run about three years ago, and after a disaster of a finale one might think people would have stopped caring about it, but that may not be true for a lot of fans out there. The show was once hailed as the greatest TV show of the 21st century, before its fall from grace, and even if the final season was not up to your liking, HBO loved the gigantic tide of popularity and cash it looped in, and is looking further to milk their cash cow in the form of several spinoff shows, all stemming from the GOTVerse.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy