Shoppers will be able to return to a Times Square Old Navy store after waging a legal battle over the rent that ended in a victory for the landlord. The 31,000-square-foot store was shuttered in 2020 as the pandemic emptied the normally bustling district. Gap, which owns Old Navy, seized the opportunity to fight against paying rent in court but a judge decided in favor of the landlord — twice.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO