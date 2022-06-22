ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cheapest time to take a shower to save money on water and energy bills

By James Duffy
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
THE average American household spends more than $4,000 on utilities each year, and water is one of the biggest expenses.

Utility costs vary by location, but the average person spends $70.93 each month on water, according to Move.org.

With costs rising almost universally, Americans hoping to reduce their spending can look to their utility bills to find some ways to save.

Namely, changing some of your showering habits can save thousands of gallons of water, and save you upwards of $100 as a result.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, a typical shower uses around 9,000 gallons of water annually.

Only toilets and washing machines use more water in a typical home.

Saving water and money when you shower

Showerheads use around 2.5 gallons per minute, and the average family uses 40 gallons each day showering, according to the EPA.

Considering the average shower lasts around eight minutes, according to the Water Research Foundation, cutting back your time by a few minutes each shower can reap long-term benefits.

And the EPA recommends using WaterSense labeled showerheads, which cap water flow at 2 gallons per minute.

In addition to the water saved, you'll also reduce gas and electric costs by putting less strain on your water heater.

According to the agency, WaterSense showerheads can conserve 2,700 gallons of water and 330 kilowatt hours of electricity per year.

The water reduction alone can be worth $100 or more annually, in addition to the hundreds you can save on your utilities as a whole.

You also may be able to cut down on utility costs by showering at night.

Some energy providers can charge more during the times that most homes will be using appliances, known as peak times.

For example, the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has a time-of-use rate plan, which means any energy used Monday to Friday between 4pm and 9pm costs extra.

Showering outside of those peak hours will run up a smaller cost than using energy during prime times.

A TikTok user shared how she saves $50 each month on water.

And one city is offering rebates worth up to $3,000 for residents who cut back on water use.

