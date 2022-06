LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we enter the early days of summer and the temperatures begin rise, we’re seeing an increased number of people on motorcycles out on the roads. “With gas prices being what they are, we can expect more people to be using motorcycles for their modes of transportation because it’s more economical for them,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA Bluegrass.

