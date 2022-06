Fathom Events, who put on special screenings that bring classic films back to cinemas, has been mired in controversy over the last few days due to showing one of the best horror movies – The Thing – in the wrong aspect ratio and in poor quality. The film’s director John Carpenter, who deeply cares about the widescreen experience, has now weighed in. Fathom Events has said that they will be showing the film again, in the correct aspect ratio.

