ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Juneteenth: Remembering the Past, Reimagining the Future

3blmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 20, Bristol Myers Squibb has reserved the day to honor Juneteenth, to allow the workforce to pause, reflect and play a part in a culture of inclusion. “Recognizing Juneteenth as a company holiday demonstrates and amplifies our commitment to inclusion,” said Pamela Fisher, chief inclusion and diversity officer at...

www.3blmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bristol Myers Squibb#Localevent#Local Life#Parade#Future#African
NBC News

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
ECONOMY
Essence

After Toppling 23 Confederate Statues, Devon Henry Launches NFT Art Collection To Fundraise For Social Justice

This contractor is giving new meaning to the Confederate flag's 13 stars by assigning a charity to each of the "13 Stars" NFT Art Collectibles. According to historian Adam Goodheart, confederate statues were meant to be symbols of white supremacy and were mostly built during a time that upheld racist ideals. During a time when racial tensions are at an all-time, there has been a wave of outrage around the statues, with many calling for their removal.
VISUAL ART
NBC News

Companies face backlash for selling Juneteenth branded products

Last year, President Biden signed a bill officially recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, a date that has been celebrated for centuries that commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster takes a look at the social media backlash companies are receiving after attempting to commercialize the holiday. June 17, 2022.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
Daily Mail

Overwhelmed young girl cries as Kamala Harris makes surprise visit to the National Museum of African American History with Doug Emhoff and says Juneteenth is to 'celebrate the principle of freedom'

Vice President Kamala Harris surprised a group of children at the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Monday to mark Juneteenth, where one little girl was so overwhelmed she started to cry. Harris appeared to feel bad she caused such an emotional reaction from the young girl,...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS DFW

Renowned Harvard professor breaks down significance of Juneteenth

Last year, President Joe Biden made Juneteenth the newest federal holiday. The day, June 19, marks the date in 1865 when the last enslaved people in America were finally freed.Renowned Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. told CBS News that marking the day as a holiday was a long time coming."Juneteenth was not embraced as a national Black holiday for a long, long time," Gates said. "But it was kept alive by Black people in Texas. And that's what's so sweet about it. Our people have been hungry for holidays. Hungry for traditions. Hungry for stories about Black history."By day,...
POLITICS
CNN

What is Juneteenth?

Watch the celebrations commemorating one of America’s most pivotal historical turning points.
SOCIETY
International Business Times

Parades, Street Festivals And Speeches Mark Juneteenth Across U.S

With street parties, the trumpets and drums of marching bands, speeches and a few political rallies, people across the United States marked Juneteenth this weekend, a jubilee commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. Events started on Friday and continued through Sunday featuring concerts at San Francisco's...
GALVESTON, TX
The Week

Understanding Juneteenth

The U.S. will observe the federal Juneteenth holiday on Monday, June 20, though the actual celebration fell on Sunday, June 19. Here's everything you need to know:. The 157-year-old holiday, the name of which is a combination of "June" and "nineteenth," commemorates the day in 1865 when a group of enslaved individuals in Galveston, Texas, finally learned they were free from slavery. The announcement, delivered by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, arrived two months after the effective end of the Civil War, and almost two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.
SOCIETY
CNBC

3 books that celebrate the Black experience to read this Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a 157-year-old holiday that celebrates the liberation of Black Americans from slavery. It's also an annual reminder of the systemic racism, oppression and brutality Black people have faced in America. However, if you'd like to spend the holiday enjoying stories about Black empowerment, triumph and purpose, Nakisha Lewis, president and CEO of Breakthrough, a media advocacy organization, has you covered.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

The ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth’ says best way to celebrate holiday is to 'help somebody else’

Juneteenth marked the end of slavery in America and has since been celebrated as the day of emancipation by the African-American community. Civil rights activist Opal Lee, known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," has a message for those celebrating the special day: help someone else. Lee, a former schoolteacher who has spent much of her life serving the community, was the face of the campaign that got Juneteenth recognized as a national holiday. She is also a Nobel Peace Prize-nominated activist. Lee and her granddaughter, Dione Sims, the founding executive director of the National Juneteenth Museum, spoke to TODAY about the day of emancipation. When Lee was asked what people should do on Juneteenth, she replied, "I think they should spend this special day helping somebody else. I find that when I help somebody else, all my problems seem to disappear. I don’t want you to think that they go into thin air, but when I’m helping somebody else, I get help for myself, too."
FESTIVAL
Missouri Independent

Will Juneteenth have broader, enduring meaning as a national holiday? | Opinion

In June 2021, Congress, with a unanimous vote in the Senate and support of all but 14 Republicans in the House of Representatives, passed legislation designating June 19th as Juneteenth National Independence Day, commemorating the end of slavery for Black Americans. But what does it really mean?  In the years to come, will it be […] The post Will Juneteenth have broader, enduring meaning as a national holiday? | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy