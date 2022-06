The Orlando Magic ended weeks of speculation on Thursday, selecting Paolo Banchero from Duke with the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. In some years, the No. 1 pick is clear, but that was not the case this year. Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. and Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren were both candidates for the top spot, as well. But in the minutes leading up to the draft, Banchero became the leading candidate. Shortly after the draft began, the Magic made things official, selecting the Duke freshman first overall.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO