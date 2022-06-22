ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 Top Water Parks in Pennsylvania

By Katie Hearsum
Cover picture for the articleAmerica's heartland region is perhaps best known for its quaint towns, mountain recreation areas and family values. This area is also chock full of water parks, one of America's favorite pastimes. With notoriously hot, humid summer days, there's no better way to have fun cooling off with kids than by swooshing...

Travel Maven

The Most Remote Place in Pennsylvania is Breathtaking

Nestled in the Susquehannock State Forest in Austin, Hammersley Wild Area has earned the title of the most isolated area in Pennsylvania. Spanning over 30,000 acres and filled with hiking trails, swimming holes, wildlife, and breathtaking views, this is one place you’ll definitely want to add to your bucket list.
Newswatch 16

Wawa plans expansion in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The battle between popular convenient stores is about to heat up. Wawa plans to expand into Sheetz territory, adding 40 stores in central Pennsylvania within the next three to five years, according to a release from the company. However, the company didn't say what they consider...
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Increases Hunting Permits With Rising Deer Population

To curb the increasing deer population, Pennsylvania has increased the number of deer hunting permits. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, State forest lands and state parks are offering white-tailed deer hunters more hunting opportunities across Pennsylvania as part of the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP).
paonlinecasino.com

Top 5 Pennsylvania Lottery Fast Play Jackpots So Far In 2022

When a Lycoming County resident who plays the PA Lottery walked into a small-town convenience store earlier this month, they didn’t expect to walk out with a Fast Play ticket worth close to $1 million. But luck was on their side that day, and the hefty prize landed a...
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
abc27 News

Counties in Pennsylvania with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) — Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.” In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we […]
WTAJ

WTAJ’s Maria Cade on her Miss Pennsylvania Journey

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — WTAJ State College Journalist, Maria Cade, participated in the opportunity of a lifetime as she competed in the 2022 Miss Pennsylvania competition. The 22-year-old who currently holds the title of Miss Central Pennsylvania was named first runner-up in the 2022 Miss Pennsylvania competition and was awarded over $7,500 in scholarships. “I […]
US News and World Report

$5 Million in Grants Earmarked for Flood-Impacted Businesses

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is making up to $5 million in grant funding from Montana's bed tax fund available to businesses that have been impacted by destructive flooding in southern Montana. Gianforte's office announced the grant funding on Friday, and said more than $3 million...
WTAJ

Farmers’ Market vouchers available to low-income Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fresh local fruits, veggies and more are available to Pennsylvania’s low-income seniors and Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program recipients at various approved farmers’ markets across the commonwealth. The Wolf Administration reminds residents that the Pennsylvania Farmers Market Nutrition Progam (FMNP) is still available and you can use vouchers from FMNP-approved […]
US News and World Report

The 25 Healthiest Communities in Pennsylvania

Nine Pennsylvania counties placed in the top 500 of the 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings, with two landing among the top 100 communities overall. The fifth annual rankings project from U.S. News assessed nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents across the country using dozens of metrics, exploring the critical role location plays in the well-being of hundreds of millions of Americans. Metrics such as obesity prevalence, violent crime rate, doctor availability and number of extreme heat days each year are grouped into 10 categories ranging from education and housing to population health, the environment and infrastructure. Communities are scored on a 100-point scale tied to how they perform relative to one another, and receive a ranking based on their performance as well.
