Most people spot different numbers in new optical illusion, what do you see first?

By Carly Stern
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A MIND-BLOWING optical illusion has fooled loads of TikTok users.

The image shows a black-and-white circle with a swirling design – and a hidden number that people can't agree on.

What numbers do you see hidden in this image? Credit: TikTok/pasillusion

Pete Sciarrino, a 19-year-old magician from San Diego, California, shared the optical illusion on TikTok.

"Do you see a number in this image? If you do, what number is it?" he asks.

"Most people see a completely different number," he adds.

The social media clip has been viewed over 11,000 times in three days and inspired lots of debate.

Commenters have been quick to share the number they see, and most are absolutely sure they are right.

But not everyone is seeing the same number.

Most immediately clocked the 528 in the middle and confidently shared their discovery.

But others point out that there are more numbers hidden next to them.

Some have chimed in to say they see 1528, but others have corrected them, pointing out that it's 4528.

More commenters still say that there are more than four digits in the image.

Some can see 45283, with a digit hidden on either side of the most visible ones.

But the most astute have noticed that there are really seven digits at all, spanning from the far left to the far right.

The outermost two digits are the most hidden by the swirling design, which appears to move.

The full number hidden in the image is 3-4-5-2-8-3-9.

