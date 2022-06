ROANOKE, W.Va. (WCHS) — For the third time in his outstanding career - and the first time since 2015 - Christian Brand is the champion of the prestigious West Virginia Open. Brand finished at -10 over the three-day, 54-hole tournament to claim the crown of the 89th annual Open which was played out on the Palmer Course at Stonewall Resort.

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO