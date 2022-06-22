ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventnor City, NJ

Ventnor Police seek help identifying subjects in ongoing investigation

By Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
downbeach.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENTNOR – The Ventnor City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying...

www.downbeach.com

fox29.com

Absecon man charged after May shooting inside Atlantic County business

ABSECON, N.J. - Atlantic County officials announce charges against a 37-year-old man in connection with a May shooting inside an Absecon store. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office stated 37-year-old Jalial Whitted, of Absecon, is charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon by Certain Persons Not to Have Weapons and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose.
ABSECON, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Charges Filed, Again, Against a Man Shot By Police in Absecon, NJ

Charges have been filed, again, against a man who was shot by police in front of a store in Absecon last month. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 37-year-old Jalial Whitted of Absecon is facing unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by certain persons not to have weapons, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose charges in connection to the incident on May 24th.
ABSECON, NJ
City
Ventnor City, NJ
Ventnor City, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS Philly

WATCH: Police Release Surveillance Video Of Suspect Who Gunned Down Elderly Man On Morning Walk In Juniata

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of an elderly man out on a morning walk on Tuesday. Police say 77-year-old Loi Nguyen was shot and killed steps away from his home while finishing up his daily walk on the 4200 block of L Street Tuesday morning. Police have released surveillance video from the shooting in hopes of identifying the suspect. The video shows a person in a red hooded sweatshirt running up behind Nguyen before shooting him and running from the area. Neighbors say this crime was especially cruel given the victim’s age and how it happened. You could time your morning by 77-year-old Loi’s walk. Same time, same place. “He never left the block so he would literally just come through the alleyway, down Bristol, to L, up L, back to Hunting Park and he would just circle,” Gianna Cianci said. The suspect is described as a man with a light complexion. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray shorts and red athletic shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
987thecoast.com

Cape May Police Advise of New Four-Way Flashing Stop Sign

Cape May City Police are advising the public about a new four-way flashing stop sign that will be activated Friday. The new sign will be located at the intersection of Elmira and Broad streets. This has been traditionally a two-way stop sign intersection. The post Cape May Police Advise of...
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police Investigating Potential Road Rage Shooting On Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Schuylkill Expressway has reopened after being shut down Wednesday night as police investigate a potential road rage shooting. I-76 eastbound was closed between City Line Avenue and Montgomery Drive. Police responded to a report of shots fired on I-76 eastbound around 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported but a vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to police. Police say the suspect’s vehicle was a black Chevy Impala.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Philly

Police Identify 2 Men Killed In South Philadelphia Quadruple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shootout in South Philadelphia Thursday night, police said. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of South Bucknell Street. Police said two 36-year-old men died. Both were shot multiple times. Police identified the victims as Raheem Hargust and Vincent Jackson of Philadelphia. Two other men are in critical condition. Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times in his right leg. A 28-year-old man was shot in the face, neck, and arm. Police said more than 30 shots were fired and say multiple gunmen were involved. Investigators also said at least one of the victims was in possession of a gun. There are no arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Drugs in the Mail: Stafford Twp., NJ, Cops Arrest Three

The Stafford Township Police Department says three people have been arrested for allegedly receiving illegal drugs in the mail. Authorities say they were notified by United States Postal Service Inspectors about three packages containing steroids and LSD that were seized by the U.S. Customs Border Patrol and Protection Division. All three packages were scheduled be delivered to separate residences in Stafford Township.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 39th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting incident. On June 19, 2022, at 4:19 am, 39th District officers responded to report of a shooting at Logan and Knox St. Responding officers located a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his chest and left arm. The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he listed in critical condition. Video surveillance captured the offender moments prior to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Suburban Philly Park Was Suspected Suicide, Police Say

Suicide was suspected in the death of a man found in a park in the Philadelphia suburbs just before Father's Day weekend, authorities said. The grueling discovery was made around 7:45 a.m. Friday, June 17, when a resident walking along a trail in Whitpain Township's Wentz Run Park noticed a man, later identified as Donte Jones, leaning against a piece of playground equipment, local police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

