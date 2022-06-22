ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willamina, OR

Mud Drags return to Willamina June 25

polkio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe loudest and dirtiest fundraiser in Western Oregon returns June 25 to Willamina. Helping raise funds for the city’s 4th of July fireworks show are the Mud Drags, Mud Boggs...

www.polkio.com

Comments / 0

 

opb.org

What to listen for as Oregon music festivals return this summer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Many of Oregon’s beloved music festivals are coming back this summer after taking a hiatus earlier on in the pandemic. OPB Music Director Jerad Walker recently joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud®” to talk about the bands and artists he’s most excited to hear live on stage as the weather warms up.
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff's Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton, Oregon....
WEISER, ID
KXL

Damage To Several Downtown Portland Buildings After Roe V. Wade Demonstrations

Portland, Ore. — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Portland Friday evening for demonstrations following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Our news partner KGW reports two crowds gathered separately near the Multnomah County Justice Center and Tom McCall Waterfront Park. The two groups eventually joined together to an estimated crowd of at least 2,000 people.
PORTLAND, OR
q13fox.com

Summer arrives in Pacific Northwest with first heat wave of season

WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
SEATTLE, WA
Local
Oregon Cars
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Willamina, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Use it or lose it!

This INSIDER article is brought to you by Lolly Elliot at Beaverton Lodge-Retirement Residence INSIDER-senior living-sponsored content. Isn't it amazing to watch kids play, jump, run and even fall? As seniors, we are careful not to fall and honestly, when was the last time you jumped?. According to America's Health...
BEAVERTON, OR
beachconnection.net

Curtis Salgado, Blues Artist Who Inspired Belushi, Returns to Central Oregon Coast

(Florence, Oregon) – One of the Pacific Northwest's more powerful musical treasures – and legacies – is coming to the central Oregon coast town of Florence on July 15. Look for Eugene's most famous son, blues legend Curtis Salgado and his full band returning to town at the Main Stage at the Florence Events Center (FEC), jumpin’ and jivin’ again. (Above courtesy photo: Salgado, Belushi and DK Stewart in Eugene in 1978)
FLORENCE, OR
#Drag Races#Vehicles#Sxs
pdxfoodpress.com

Salt & Straw Announcement

Salt & Straw announced today it will reimburse travel expenses for its full-time and part-time team members who need to travel to another state for health care services, including abortions. The ice cream company is a Portland-based, family-run ice cream company that was founded in 2011 by cousins Kim &...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby store manager honored

Fred Meyer's Nicole Smith recently was recognized as one of the year's Top Women in 'Grocery.Canby Fred Meyer manager Nicole Smith has been recognized as one of 2022's Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer magazine, a national retail publication. Smith was chosen to receive the national award recognizing women in grocery who display exceptional achievements both in and out of the office. "Nicole (and other nominees) is a dedicated Fred Meyer associate committed to serving customers and our community," said Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer. "Each of them is deserving of this national recognition for their significant work in our grocery stores." Smith manages the Canby Fred Meyer and oversees 300 associates. She is an active member of her community and has partnered with local nonprofits to provide donated hygiene supplies, cleaning products and groceries. She was recognized in the Store Leader category of Top Women in Grocery. Those recognized will be honored at the Progressive Grocer awards gala this November in Orlando, Florida. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CANBY, OR
philomathnews.com

Metros sending the most people to Corvallis

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Corvallis, OR Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Corvallis from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
CORVALLIS, OR
beachconnection.net

Cool Coves on Oregon Coast at Brookings, Seaside, Yachats, Coos Bay

(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
COOS BAY, OR
WTAJ

Otters Have the Best Time Ever in Ice Bucket at Portland Zoo

WTAJ — This trio of otters is beating the summer heat one ice cube at a time, frolicking around in a bucket of ice. Meet Tilly and her two adopted pups, Flora and Hobson, as they dive and wiggle around in the ice, chomping on cubes and wrestling one another across several days in the […]
PORTLAND, OR

