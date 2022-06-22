Mud Drags return to Willamina June 25

Fred Meyer's Nicole Smith recently was recognized as one of the year's Top Women in 'Grocery.Canby Fred Meyer manager Nicole Smith has been recognized as one of 2022's Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer magazine, a national retail publication. Smith was chosen to receive the national award recognizing women in grocery who display exceptional achievements both in and out of the office. "Nicole (and other nominees) is a dedicated Fred Meyer associate committed to serving customers and our community," said Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer. "Each of them is deserving of this national recognition for their significant work in our grocery stores." Smith manages the Canby Fred Meyer and oversees 300 associates. She is an active member of her community and has partnered with local nonprofits to provide donated hygiene supplies, cleaning products and groceries. She was recognized in the Store Leader category of Top Women in Grocery. Those recognized will be honored at the Progressive Grocer awards gala this November in Orlando, Florida. {loadposition sub-article-01}

CANBY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO