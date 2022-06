Lee Company has announced an in-person hiring events to take place in Columbia on Saturday, June 9. The event is an opportunity for experienced technicians to apply for work, according to a press release from the company. Lee Company has more than 100 positions offered across 13 locations in Tennessee, Alabama and Kentucky that provide what the company called “comprehensive benefits, and access to our trade training program called Lee Company University, that enable our employees to grow their skills into a long-term career.”

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO