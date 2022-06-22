10U Stallions show improvement in fifth place finish

Antigo baseball diamonds were a busy place this past weekend, including the 10U edition of the Antigo Stallions, who finished with a 1-2 record in their home tournament, good for a fifth place finish.

The Stallions came out of the gate slowly, losing to eventual tournament champ Merrill, 18-0. Jaxon Pregler, Nolan Foley and Trever Schroeder all pitched for Antigo in the loss.

Game two on Saturday was a well-played contest against Laona-Wabeno, with Antigo emerging 12-8 winners.

The game was tied at eight after three innings of play before the Stallions shut down the Rebels in the fourth and plated four more runs in their half of the frame to take the lead for good.

Pregler and Jake Brandt got the job done on the mound for the 10U Stallions, with Pregler also leading the team in hitting with two base knocks, including a double. Eight other batters collected a single, including Brandt, Foley, Jaxon Knapkavage, Max Sundermeyer, Schroeder, Sawyer Brandt, Clay Perry and Ryan Carson.

Antigo’s final game was a matchup with the Wausau Sluggers, with the Stallions coming up just short in an 8-6 defeat.

Again it was tight throughout, tied at six in the bottom of the fourth before Wausau went in front.

Pregler, Sundermeyer and Brandt all saw mound time in the loss.

Knapkavage led at the plate with a pair of singles, Sundermeyer doubled, while Brandt and Pregler contributed singles to the cause.

“It was a great weekend for the boys,” head coach Chris Knapkavage said. “So much improvement over the weekend, we are very excited for our next tournament.”

The 10U Stallions are proudly sponsored this season by Little Caesars, Salon 731 and Bubbl’r.