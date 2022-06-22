ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antigo, WI

10U Stallions show improvement in fifth place finish

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Antigo baseball diamonds were a busy place this past weekend, including the 10U edition of the Antigo Stallions, who finished with a 1-2 record in their home tournament, good for a fifth place finish.

The Stallions came out of the gate slowly, losing to eventual tournament champ Merrill, 18-0. Jaxon Pregler, Nolan Foley and Trever Schroeder all pitched for Antigo in the loss.

Game two on Saturday was a well-played contest against Laona-Wabeno, with Antigo emerging 12-8 winners.

The game was tied at eight after three innings of play before the Stallions shut down the Rebels in the fourth and plated four more runs in their half of the frame to take the lead for good.

Pregler and Jake Brandt got the job done on the mound for the 10U Stallions, with Pregler also leading the team in hitting with two base knocks, including a double. Eight other batters collected a single, including Brandt, Foley, Jaxon Knapkavage, Max Sundermeyer, Schroeder, Sawyer Brandt, Clay Perry and Ryan Carson.

Antigo’s final game was a matchup with the Wausau Sluggers, with the Stallions coming up just short in an 8-6 defeat.

Again it was tight throughout, tied at six in the bottom of the fourth before Wausau went in front.

Pregler, Sundermeyer and Brandt all saw mound time in the loss.

Knapkavage led at the plate with a pair of singles, Sundermeyer doubled, while Brandt and Pregler contributed singles to the cause.

“It was a great weekend for the boys,” head coach Chris Knapkavage said. “So much improvement over the weekend, we are very excited for our next tournament.”

The 10U Stallions are proudly sponsored this season by Little Caesars, Salon 731 and Bubbl’r.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Antigo, WI
Antigo, WI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Diamonds#The Antigo Stallions#Merrill#Laona Wabeno#Rebels#Brandt Foley
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
40
Followers
173
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy