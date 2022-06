My yearly foraging schedule can be described as loose at best. It’s time to search for ramps when life returns to the landscape in the spring, elderflower season starts around the solstice, pawpaws at the fall equinox and persimmons after the first frost. My one exception to this lax approach is walnuts, which I harvest each year on June 24, when they are still in an unripe state, in order to make a green walnut liqueur known as nocino. This date is not one that I settled upon, however; this is the date that walnuts have been harvested to make nocino in Europe for millennia.

