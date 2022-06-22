ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers Announces $19.5 Million to Support Long-Term Solutions to State’s Workforce Challenges in 22 Counties through Workforce Innovation Grant Program

By Joanna Guza
WNCY
 3 days ago

STEVENS POINT — Gov. Tony Evers announced up to $19.5 million in grants through the Workforce Innovation Grant Program will be awarded to Lakeshore Technical College, the Wisconsin Forestry Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and Northwood Technical College for projects that support long-term solutions to Wisconsin’s workforce challenges and...

wncy.com

