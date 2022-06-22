ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News

Nothing to see here. Turns out the phone that's perhaps earned more buzz than any phone since, well… the iPhone... won't be...

Beats’s $350 Noise-Canceling Headphones Are Cheaper Than Ever

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. The Studio3 Wireless are Beats’s flagship over-ear noise-canceling headphones, and right now you can buy a pair in numerous finishes for wicked cheap. The normally $350 headphones are selling on Amazon for $180. It’s the cheapest that these headphones have ever been.
Today's Best Deals: Dyson Deals, 49% Off Beats Studio Headphones & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts. Beats. $350 $180 (49%) At the...
Seiko's New Dive Watches Are a Sleeper Hit You Shouldn't Snooze On

At first sight, Seiko's new dive watch might elicit deja vu — you've seen that case shape before in the famous "Turtle," similar hands have graced a number of watches and those blocky indices can probably be traced to the famous 62mas. But this isn't just a new mishmash of existing Seiko design elements: it's one of the coolest new dive watches of the year. Here's why.
Upgrade Your Summer Look With These Frames

Since 2018, Ombraz has shaken up the eyewear industry with their problem-solving armless designs. A pair of these beauts can deliver a major upgrade to your summer adventure kit. If you’re looking for a stylish frame that won’t break at the arms, fall off in the water, or squeeze your noggin’ when you’re in the sun all day, look no further than the Viale - the latest addition to Ombraz' armless collection. The Viale’s contemporary shape, classic keyhole bridge and circular lenses compliment all genders and face shapes. A Japanese-engineered, 100% recycled, marine-grade cord provides unshakable security in any terrain. World-class polarized Zeiss lenses coupled with built-in mini visors offer crystal-clear views on the brightest of days. If you have prescription needs, Ombraz are also available in RX. Ombraz offers free shipping, free returns/exchanges and each pair is warrantied for life.
Secretlab Titan Evo Review: Is This Gaming Chair Good for Working From Home?

The line between office chairs and gaming chairs seems fairly abstract, when you stop to think about it. After all, both types of seats are meant to keep you comfortable over long stretches spent staring at a screen, your fingers flitting away on one kind of quest or another. Saving a princess, bringing home the bacon — it's all the same to your keister when you're sitting on it.
3D-Printed Protein Bars are Now a Thing You Can Buy

We all have a favorite flavor of protein bar. Some of us are crazy for fruit-centric tastes, while others can't get enough chocolate anything. Reach for any tasty treat enough, though, and odds are you'll soon become burned out. Flavor fatigue is a real thing, and it can turn every...
6 New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Our Style editor is off this week, so instead of the usual roundup of style and watch releases we're bringing you dive watches, dive watches and more dive watches. Who doesn't like that? Below you'll find the relatively traditional kind in Mido's Ocean Star and Serica's 5303, but also dive watches that don't look like dive watches from Ressence and Nomos, straps for your dive watch from B&R — and a field watch from the German brand Circula. Hey, it's summer, and frankly we're happy to be swimming in releases of robust timepieces you can take in the water or just about anywhere.
Filson and Birdwell Just Dropped the Ultimate Outdoor Shorts of Summer 2022

Sixty-four years after C. C. Filson began outfitting eager-yet-underdressed miners for Alaska's gold rush in 1897, Carrie Birdwell Mann started selling shorts out of her Southern California living room. For both, these enterprising endeavors answered a practical call: emerging regional activities in desperate need of attire. For Filson, that meant durable and functional workwear, and for Birdwell Mann, the best shorts to ride a wave.
6 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. This week, Google rolled out a big update and redesign to Google News — here's how to try it (and chance it back if you don't like it). Ikea launched out a new virtual design tool that lets you see how its furniture will look in your house before you buy. If you have a Fitbit, there's a new Sleep Profile feature that characterizes you as a cartoon animal based on how you sleep.
Summer Is the Best Time to Score Steep Discounts on Snowboard Gear — Yes, Really!

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. The beginning of summer might seem like a really odd time to think about snowboarding. And normally, with our minds set on beach hangouts and backyard barbecues, we'd tend to agree. However, today through Sunday, June 26 is a bit different, because one of the biggest brands in snow sports, Burton, has kicked off its rare and jam-packed Summer Sale with savings of up to 40 percent on boards, bindings, outerwear and so much more.
Today in Gear: 5 Products You Need to Know About

Yellowstone National Park is partially reopening after intense and historic flooding closed the park. Trucks and cars lined up to get in the park and officials are bracing for what could be one of the busiest years on record (last year was the busiest). If you’re traveling to a park this summer, make sure you are prepared with proper safety and navigation gear and of course, leave no trace. We’re looking at watches, sneakers and faster ways to get to NYC airports in Today in Gear.
