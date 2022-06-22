ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siouxland home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Built in 1990, this custom~built home is located in a private cul~de~sac and a few blocks away from Crystal Cove Park. It has a primary and secondary driveway that offers great parking space and easy entrance and exit to the 6~car garage. Right when you walk into the home, you will...

Sioux City Journal

Get a sneak peek at SITP with the Blues City Journal

Holy crap, you may have noticed that the Weekender is hella huge!. That’s because this is the special Blues City Journal edition where we partner up with the 32nd Saturday in the Park (SITP) for blanket coverage of Siouxland’s premier music festival. This year’s event – taking place...
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: The cancer that's killing public schools

Years ago, my mom sometimes hosted her Happy Twenty club. The ladies that came, were well north of age 20, and now were pushing the half century mark, so gossip naturally had morphed from rumored, salacious, late-night rendezvous to who might suffer from what disease. But the ladies’ grim, but...
Sioux City Journal

In response to Texas school shooting, applicants sought for Nebraska school safety task force

The Nebraska Department of Education is seeking applicants for a school safety task force created after last month's shootings in Uvalde, Texas. The task force "will review current school safety, security, and preparedness practices and identify evidence-based strategies and solutions to ensure Nebraska’s schools remain safe," according to a Wednesday news release.
Sioux City Journal

The future of abortion care remains uncertain in Iowa

Abortion care services in Iowa and Illinois remain legal but with the decision now left up for the states to decide, Iowa's abortion care services could be facing an uncertain future. In a news release, Sarah Stoesz, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, said that abortion services...
Sioux City Journal

What does the abortion ruling mean for Iowa? Look to the courts

The U.S. Supreme Court revoked constitutional protections for abortions. So what's next in Iowa, a state where lawmakers have previously attempted to ban the procedures?. Professor Todd Pettys specializes in constitutional law and federal courts at the University of Iowa. He said the implications for Iowa depend on how the Iowa Supreme Court chooses to proceed.
Sioux City Journal

NY governor reacts to Roe decision

New York's Governor is calling the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade "repulsive at every level." "This is what happens when extremism takes over, not just our country, but has infiltrated the Supreme Court, the United States of America," she said. Hochul made the remarks ahead of a Friday morning speech on LGBTQ rights outside the Stonewall Inn. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years — a decision by its conservative majority to overturn the court's landmark abortion cases. Friday's outcome overturning Roe v. Wade is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump. The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito.
