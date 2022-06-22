ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Papago Plaza developer eyes Sprouts as tenant of Scottsdale project

By Ron Davis, Phoenix Business Journal
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8zu8_0gIctAQg00

The revamped Papago Plaza is inching closer to its first wave of tenants setting up shop.

The south Scottsdale mixed-use center won't be finished completely until mid-2024, but the first restaurant and retail tenants are on track to move in by next summer, said Lee Mashburn , president of Pivot Development. Wells Fargo & Co., Peak Nutrition and Panda Nails have signed leases thus far at the center located at 1408 N. Scottsdale Road. Mashburn said with lease and letter of intent commitments, the total space is about 80% spoken for.

One of the tenants Pivot wants for the center is Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM), which Pivot is working on a deal with, Mashburn said.

In addition to its negotiations with Sprouts, Pivot is talking with breakfast, juice and burger concepts as well as a Greek restaurant to fill out the space.

A grocer, along with a 192-space, two-story parking garage above it, is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2024. Papago Plaza will have 152 spaces of surface parking.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Restaurant#Parking Garage#Pivot Development#Wells Fargo Co#Peak Nutrition#Panda Nails#The Business Journal
ABC15 Arizona

The Rabbit Hole: new speakeasy bar opens in Gilbert

The new speakeasy bar, The Rabbit Hole, recently opened in Gilbert. The “prohibition inspired cocktail bar” shares the building with The White Rabbit Bar and The Parlour Room as part as the fictional story of Dr. O’Hare mansion. All three bars promise distinct experiences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy