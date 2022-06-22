ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

So your dog is pregnant. How long are dog pregnancies, anyway?

By Mythili Devarakonda, USA TODAY
Is your dog pregnant and you’re left wondering when your home might be overrun by a litter of puppies? Taking care of a pregnant dog might put you, the dog-owner, on edge everyday, but maybe learning about the gestation period of dogs can help you plan your dog’s pregnancy and stay prepared for any hurdles.

Knowing how long dogs are pregnant can also help you arrange for adoption of the new-born pups if you’re planning not to keep them. According to the American Kennel Club , a normal size litter for dogs can be between one to 12, with five to six pups being the average litter size among all breeds.

How long are dogs pregnant?

According to PetMD , dogs are pregnant for about 63 days or a little over two months from the time of ovulation. If the ovulation timing is unknown or cannot be determined, the due date may range from 58-68 days from the day of breeding.

It’s advisable to get your dog checked by a vet to determine the ovulation timing and overall health to see if it’s fit for pregnancy before going further.

How to know if your dog is pregnant

It has become easy for humans to check if they’re pregnant, but that’s not the case for dogs. To check if your dog is pregnant, the assistance of a veterinarian is needed. It's also important for dog owners to note the exact date and time of breeding, or at least an estimate to give to the vet before the dog is tested for pregnancy. This is because all the methods for pregnancy testing in dogs are time sensitive.

Hormone tests, palpation, ultrasound and X-ray are the procedures to determine if your dog is pregnant. The best procedure for your dog can be determined by your vet, depending on the canine's stage of pregnancy.

