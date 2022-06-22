ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Virginia State Police investigating fatal Henrico crash

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 2 days ago
Virginia State Police officials are investigating a single-vehicle crash June 15 in Henrico’s West End that killed a 35-year-old Ashland woman.

The crash occurred at 5:42 a.m. that day on westbound I-64 at the 180-mile marker when a 1997 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by John Wayne Jolly II, 35 of Ashland, ran off of the road to the left into the median, and then overcorrected across all three lanes of traffic and the exit lane 180-A to Gaskins Road. The Trailblazer then struck an embankment and overturned several times, coming to rest upside down on the right side of the road.

Passenger Bonnie Marie Ellis, also 35 of Ashland, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

Jolly was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt.

