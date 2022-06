You might not have previously thought of Dover, New Hampshire, as a place where you can enjoy specialty wine tastings, but your opinion might change soon. The Fermanent is a new specialty wine shop and tasting room located at 45 Pointe Place #8. It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and this is the most recent one to join the ranks of establishments that call Dover home.

DOVER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO