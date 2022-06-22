ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I was kicked out of a restaurant for being too sexy and underdressed

By Emily Lefroy
New York Post
 3 days ago

A woman has sparked fury online after claiming she was kicked out of a Colorado restaurant for being underdressed — and told to “cover her a–.”

In a series of videos culminating in over 500,000 views, TikTok user @willowstreedarko said she was asked to leave after several complaints, which believes happened after a woman caught her husband staring at her.

Videos posted to her account show a couple sitting near her in the establishment moving tables — allegedly due to how she was dressed — and a snippet of the conversation between her and the staff.

“You’re uncomfortable because you saw your husband staring at me,” she said, recounting the events.

“Then you had to get up and move. Then y’all went hold on the manager.”

@willowstreedarko said she was told she went to the bathroom too many times.
The TikToker was told to cover up in the outfit.
The TikToker added that “multiple white women” complained to the manager until she was kicked out.

“This was [the employee’s] excuse the first time: you go to the bathroom,” she said in disbelief in the video.

“I’ve been here for two hours drinking bottomless mimosas,” she continued. “I thought that everybody went to the bathroom.”

In a follow-up video, @willowstreedarko included a brief snippet of the conversation between herself and the employee asking her to leave because she “keeps going to the bathroom” and is “very underdressed.”

“Sometimes, you just need to wear more clothes, instead,” the waiter tells her.

“You have to wear something that covers your a–,” he continued. “I’m just being real with you.”

Need my reparations tho 😏

The TikToker, who doesn’t give her name, responded by saying she was going to report him and it was “wrong” of him to do so, as well as discriminative behavior.

“I tip very well,” she assured viewers in the clip. “And he was ‘Yes we see you all the time you take good care of us.'”

“So you’re kicking me out just because of white will be cried wolf,” she concluded.

Reply to @winterwonderlandbang the great divide castle rock colorado 😍 heres proof

TikTok users were outraged by her experience with thousands of users commenting on her videos.

“The employees didn’t have a problem with your clothes when you entered the restaurant or seated you,” one user pointed out.

“If your clothes was an issue, they should’ve said something when you first walked in,” agreed another.

“Blatant discrimination. I’m so sorry this happened to you,” another user wrote, while another agreed it “sounds like a discrimination lawsuit.”

The TikToker thanked her followers for showing their support, saying she’s moved on from being upset about the incident.

“Like I said I was sad at first, but then when I went home I said how big of a flex is it that I got kicked out of a restaurant for being too sexy,” she said.

