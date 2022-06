It’s hot out, making for an excellent pool day! Just make sure to apply the sunscreen. We still have a warm night ahead, lows will be bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s for most with a 70 slipping in there for a few in the valley. This all comes down to another uncomfortable or expensive night for most as the AC will need to be kicked on for a good chunk of the evening. For those close to or east of the Sierra crest, the thunderstorms popping up today will diminish this evening, leaving a clear night ahead.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO