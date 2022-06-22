ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Our Place just launched some gorgeous ovenware — shop the set before it’s gone

CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our Place’s Always Pan and Perfect Pot have already reached cult status, and now the brand is adding to its repertoire with the launch of ovenware that’s just as gorgeous and functional as its other...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

The Single Most Important Thing My Mom Did Every Night to Clean Our Kitchen Sink

I actually enjoy cleaning. True story! And, so many of my cleaning and lifestyle habits and routines come from what my mother taught me about attention to detail over the years. Her teachings are the reason I leave my bedding undone while I get ready in the morning (so it can air out) and why I must open the blinds first thing in the morning to let the light in. (I simply can’t not do this.) Another one of her steadfast rules is that you never ever use the rag that you use for cleaning the toilet to do any single other thing, which is why I always start my bathroom-cleaning armed with at least two rags.
HOME & GARDEN
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Removing a Menu Staple to Make Room for Its New Strawberry Frosty

Many Wendy's fans remember the first time they scooped up a chilly Frosty with a french fry as their utensil. But if that routine has grown stale, and you wish you could travel back in time to that first salty, sweet bite, you can quit rubbing lamps at rummage sales hoping to find a genie. There's a new Frosty on the Wendy's menu.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oven
SFGate

She found $36,000 inside a chair she got for free on Craigslist

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Vicky Umodu had just moved into a new house in Southern California to be near her daughter and help care for her grandchildren. She was looking for furniture since she had given away all of hers before the move.
COLTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
Greyson F

After Closing For 6 Years, Fan Favorite Restaurant Returns

Breakfast and lunch will once again be served.Duncan Kidd/Unsplash. A restaurant popular for its eclectic breakfast is returning from the dust. Few restaurants close down on their own accord, while even fewer return, years later, with the same menu, decor, and atmosphere, and yet that is exactly what is happening here in Tucson. Life is all about timing, and for Patricia Schwabe, the timing is now right to bring back Tooley’s Cafe.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

23% Say This Restaurant Has The Worst Fried Chicken

The chicken sandwich wars have been raging among fast food companies since summer 2019, when Popeyes released its new version and ignited a Twitter feud with Chick-fil-A about who makes the best chicken sandwich (via Restaurant Business). The highly-publicized battle got a lot of attention on social media, and Popeyes' chicken sandwich debuted to considerable fanfare, selling out of its initial supply within a month.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Is Celebrating Its Birthday With Free Whopper Jrs

Who doesn't love free food? One of the best ways to get customers in the door at a company is to offer them something for free — and if it's anything food-related, it's almost guaranteed that people will come running. Restaurants love to create deals and promotions offering extremely inexpensive items for this very reason. In the past, for instance, Applebee's has featured $1 cocktails, and various food holidays, including National Pizza Day and National Pretzel Day, have seen chains such as Auntie Anne's offering free treats. Some chain restaurants, like Carl's Jr., Jimmy John's, and Popeyes, have free and discounted offerings year-round, too (via Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

New chocolate recall: These chocolates can make you sick, so throw them out now

J. M. Smucker Co. issued a massive JIF peanut butter recall a few days ago following contamination with Salmonella. Soon after that, the Coblentz Chocolate Company announced a chocolate recall tied directly to the contaminated JIF peanut butter. It turns out that Coblentz Chocolate isn’t the only one using JIF as an ingredient in chocolate products. Euphoria Chocolate Company also has a JIF-related recall of its own.
OREGON STATE
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy