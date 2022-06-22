ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Gas tax holiday likely to land on empty amid Democratic opposition

By Lauren Fox, Annie Grayer, Sarah Fortinsky, Daniella Diaz
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
President Joe Biden's call for Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes will likely land on empty in the...

charlene martin
3d ago

I agree 100%, hrs doing really nothing ,our country is upside down because mental state hes not worthy of being preisdent

CNBC

Proposed changes to retirement system get approval from Senate committee, setting stage for potential passage of 'Secure 2.0' this year

The Senate Finance Committee approved the EARN Act, which contains some provisions that are included in the House-passed "Secure 2.0." Another Senate committee last week approved a separate bill that, in conjunction with the EARN Act, form the Senate's version of Secure 2.0. Differences between the Senate and House versions...
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
