Baldwinsville Public Library receives grant to digitize local newspapers

Baldwinsville History Mystery: Sept. 13, 2017

BALDWINSVILLE — The local history department has completed a grant from the Central New York Library Resources Council (CLRC) to have some of our local newspapers digitized. They are now online at nyshistoricnewspapers.org. This includes newspapers from 1846 to 1957.

Caution — not all years are represented as copies do not exist. Especially note that the Civil War years do not exist anywhere that we know of. If anyone ever comes across our local papers for the Civil War years, please let us know.

The above site is quite easy to navigate. Give it a try.