Martin Sheen says he 'regrets' changing his name from Ramón Estévez

 3 days ago

"Grace and Frankie" star Martin Sheen reflected on changing his name from Ramón Estévez in a new interview.

Sheen, whose long career includes roles in films like "Apocalypse Now" and TV shows such as "The West Wing," spoke with Closer Weekly in an interview published Saturday, calling the name-change decision "one of my regrets."

The 81-year-old actor, born in the U.S. to a Spanish father and an Irish mother, admitted that he never officially changed his name, noting that he's still listed as Ramon Estévez on his birth certificate, marriage license, passport and driver's license.

Still, he said he'd been convinced by others earlier in his career to change his moniker publicly.

"Sometimes you get persuaded when you don't have enough insight or even enough courage to stand up for what you believe in, and you pay for it later," he said of adopting the name Martin Sheen. "But, of course, I'm only speaking for myself."

When discussing his sons, Charlie Sheen and Emilio Estévez, both of whom followed in his footsteps as actors, the elder Sheen said the "only influence" he had on son Emilio was supporting him in his decision to keep his name.

"When he started out, his agent was advising him to change his name to Sheen and he wouldn't do it," Sheen recalls. "And I thank God he didn't."

